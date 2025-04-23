Professional Administrative Day: The Story No One Knew About Your Boss

A salute to all those that keep the office together and keep the business running since we know it's not the boss! But on Professional Administrative Day, what's the story no one knew about your boss? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning.

The administrative assistant has all the stories, knows all the secrets and, better yet, knows how to keep them. Until, of course, they call into The M&C Morning Show. Being on the phone or texting in is the best way to stay confidential, and most were eager spill!

Now if you happen to be boss and you are just realizing what today is, leave it to Indeed to provide a list of last minute gifts for your assistant. They even listed some ideas you would have never thought of that would make a good gift.

The Story About Your Boss No One Knew

Getting back to the topic at hand though, it was nice to hear all kinds of stories about the boss this morning. Some good, some not so-good and others that just made us go, "OMG!"

The one listener who thought she had the best boss around, but had a body odor problem...and a bad one at that. To the one woman who said she found out the main guy was having an affair with his maid!

One of the best stories though, the one about the head honcho who was under "house arrest"! After she thought about it, she never once saw her wear a dress or skirt at work...and now we know why!