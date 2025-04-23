ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Professional Administrative Day: The Story No One Knew About Your Boss

A salute to all those that keep the office together and keep the business running since we know it’s not the boss! But on Professional Administrative Day, what’s the story…

Mike O'Brian
What was the story you had about your boss.

Those assistants that have a story about their boss

 Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images

A salute to all those that keep the office together and keep the business running since we know it's not the boss! But on Professional Administrative Day, what's the story no one knew about your boss? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know this morning.

The administrative assistant has all the stories, knows all the secrets and, better yet, knows how to keep them. Until, of course, they call into The M&C Morning Show. Being on the phone or texting in is the best way to stay confidential, and most were eager spill!

Now if you happen to be boss and you are just realizing what today is, leave it to Indeed to provide a list of last minute gifts for your assistant. They even listed some ideas you would have never thought of that would make a good gift.

The Story About Your Boss No One Knew

Getting back to the topic at hand though, it was nice to hear all kinds of stories about the boss this morning. Some good, some not so-good and others that just made us go, "OMG!"

The one listener who thought she had the best boss around, but had a body odor problem...and a bad one at that. To the one woman who said she found out the main guy was having an affair with his maid!

One of the best stories though, the one about the head honcho who was under "house arrest"! After she thought about it, she never once saw her wear a dress or skirt at work...and now we know why!

All great stories that listeners were willing to share this morning on this very special day! Needless to say, if you have one, we would love to hear about it. Otherwise, to catch up on these stories and more, listen to the segment from this morning below...and enjoy!

EmployeethebossWork
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Tom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date Revealed
EntertainmentTom Hanks Teases ‘Toy Story 5’ + Release Date RevealedYvette DeLaCruz
‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original Stars
Entertainment‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Sequel Trailer Brings Back Original StarsKayla Morgan
Toys ‘R’ Us Live-Action Movie in Development
EntertainmentToys ‘R’ Us Live-Action Movie in DevelopmentKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect