Polite Ways To Say That, Without Actually Saying That

Mike O'Brian
Books that can help you saying one thing, without really saying it.

Books that can help you say things without really saying it.

Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images

We all have those days where we just wanted to tell people off. But what is the most polite ways to tell them "$%@# you" politely? Believe it or not, there are quite a few ways to do it!

A discussion that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show the other day and it seems that most people get very creative!

This all stems from a thread on Reddit that asked the same question. Now those adding to this particular thread were just as creative. "Have the day you deserve!" came up...as well as "...be that as it may!" Both very good ways to tell that person without really telling that person right?

Polite Ways Of Saying That, Without Say That

On the other hand, Thought Catalog actually gave you quite a variety of phrases to use that seemed appropriate.

Now there are some standard sayings that can get the job done. "Bless your heart", "Well isn't she pretty?" both do the job! One that came up was one that the Queen of England would even use, "How amusing for you!" That is just down right classic.

You say that, even fake the English accent, it's awesome! And knowing the Queen would use it makes it even that much better...quite polite!

We all have our own ways of cutting back at someone. Maybe it's been handed down through generations or it might be a regional thing. It is nice to have a few of these in our back pocket though.

Given different situations in public or even better yet, at work. There are plenty of times one has wanted to say it, but thought better. Just think of what it would be like to have one ready on command?

Well, get ready to fill up the arsenal, because listeners called in and texted in what they used. And they were all very polite...but we did notice there was one thing they all had in common.

You had to have attitude when saying it. Whether it was with a smile or a straight face...it's all in the delivery!

BooksPsychologywords
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
