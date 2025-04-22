With the Sphere apart of the skyline, do we take Las Vegas for granted?

Although many of us were not born and raised here, but it seems that a lot of us have lived here for a long time. With that in mind, Las Vegas, do we take this town for granted? Think about it for a second and then be honest.

With everything there is to see and do here, do many of us get jaded when it's always in our face and it's RIGHT here? The other morning on The Mike & Carla Morning Show, Mike O'Brian talked about a friend who had come out with his wife and three grown kids.

They came out to celebrate their anniversary, but even more so to see the EAGLES at the world renown Sphere. Now don't get us wrong, the Sphere is amazing, just as much as seeing the EAGLES, but think about it. Mike's friends were flying out from back east.

Do We Take Las Vegas For Granted

You begin to tally up the airfare, hotel accommodations, dinner, drinks...not too mention five tickets to see the band, it starts to add up! But, they did it...they made their plans and followed through!

Keep in mind that only one of us on the morning show has actually been to the Sphere. But it's here, it' not going anywhere, so maybe down the road we will experience it. However, when talking to family and friends outside the city, they are shocked (SHOCKED) that we've have never been!

When The M&C Morning Show asked listeners, it was amazing how many called in saying the same thing. One listener says that her mother has come out for the past 8 years for the festivities on St. Patrick's Day in Henderson! Doesn't miss it!

Now keep in mind, we all think they do a great job in Henderson celebrating, but the woman lives in Illinois! Maybe a quick trip to Chicago???? A huge parade, where they even dye the Chicago River GREEN!