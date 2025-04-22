ContestsEvents
How Do They Know What We Are Talking About

How many times have you just talked about something in a simple conversation before it starts popping up on your phone and social media platforms? So, how is it they…

How many times have you just talked about something in a simple conversation before it starts popping up on your phone and social media platforms? So, how is it they know what we are talking about.

One member of The Mike & Carla Morning Show found this to be true when ordering something for herself! Oh yeah, leave it to Carla Rea to bring this up because indeed, it happened to her! Let's just say she ordered something for herself...privately and discreetly.

Well, before you know, all sorts of ads are popping up on her phone, her computer! And it's happened to a lot of us...and it can happen from just a conversation! All you have to do is mention one thing, BLAMO, before you know it...here come all the ads!

How Do They Know What We're Talking About

A trip to a certain destination, a type of restaurant you might want to try...it truly is a little scary knowing that they are listening that close right?

It came up on Reddit with people asking this very question...how do "they" know what we're talking about? Some think that there is special software engineered for this. To take recent searches, key words, and/or pictures you've taken to formulate our likes and dislikes.

Even listeners that called in or texted into The M&C Morning Show said that they go through the same thing. Even if their phone is not in the same room with them. It's quite the mystery to all.

Clearly, we all have to be careful of what we talk about whether we are serious or not! Even just joking around, using certain key words might even get you in trouble depending on those words.

Oh sure, looking for a quick getaway, that's one thing, but talking about someone or other odd subjects, who knows what they might find on your phone or computer God forbid something should happen to you.

Take a couple of minutes and listen to the conversation from the other morning and see if you don't agree!

