Group Therapy: Am I The Bad Person For Not Switching Seats

This morning in a session of Group Therapy, we need to know if this one woman is really the bad person for NOT switching seats. The Mike & Carla Morning Show opened the conversation with an email from a woman who wanted to know if she was really the bad person for not swapping seats so the parents could seat with their child?

The woman who sent in the email explained that she is tall and needs the leg room. For that reason, she booked and paid for a seat on the aisle. As passengers boarded, a couple sat next to her, with their 10 year old child in the row behind them.

Hoping to sit together, the couple asked the woman if she would mind giving up her seat so their kid could sit with them. The woman explained her ticket and said that would rather not. Other passengers hearing this started to get a little bothered by the whole situation.

According to an article put out by Fordor'sTravel, there are certain guidelines for something like this. But the article first points out, if its that important to seat together, why haven't you made plans to do so?

Group Therapy: Am I The Bad Person For Not Switching

Others thinking that the woman should just give up her seat and swap. She started hearing comments, in fact at the luggage carousal, another woman came up to her to give her a bit of crap for not exchanging seats for the couple.

Emailing The M&C Morning Show, the woman just wanted to know, was she wrong for not helping out the couple? Well guess what? Come to find out that the woman got more support from listeners than she did from others on the plane!

It was nice to see this woman get support from listeners calling in as well as texting in. Now, we don't know the entire situation, but one listener brought up the fact that there was no mention of "negotiation"!

When the woman mentioned that she paid for the seat, why wouldn't the father offer compensation if it was that important to the couple to sit next to the kid?

How about one of the parents swapping seats with the kid so the child could sit with at least one of the parents? Hey, it's all here in this segment of "Group Therapy!"

Listen to the segment and see what you think...and enjoy!


