Foods That Taste Great Or They Can Taste Really Bad

Mike O'Brian
Little did we know that there is a short span where some foods can taste great or they can taste really bad! In fact, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found out that some of these foods we love have a very small window.

According to AskReddit, foods like peaches, apple, French onion soup...all landed in this category! Even for breakfast, come to find out that it's a difference of five seconds that can take scrambled eggs from great to distaster!

You even have to be careful with watermelon, which tops the list! It can either be the best or uh, a big "no thank you" within minutes.

However, the one big surprise on the list, BEAR! We're talking bear meat of course...honestly, no one on The M&C Morning Show even thought of bear meat having a small window of time.

The big thing with bear that we come to find out is that it all depends on where the beast is hanging out. If it's one that scrums through a dumpster, cancel the order immediately! On the other hand, a bear in the wild, you should be good to go!

Foods That Can Taste Great Or Taste Really Bad

Since no one on The M&C Morning Show has ever tasted good bear meat...or any bear meat for that matter, we had to leave it up to someone who has prepared it.

Our good friends at Wild Fig BBQ called in and talked about his time in Alaska and was asked to prepare the meat. A guest at a local resort had brought back a bear, and wanted him to prepare it. He ended up making a stew out of it and compared it to elk. We didn't even want to ask about the cleaning and the prepping of the meat.

Now, we come to find out that it is NOT illegal to hunt bear in Alaska, but they do have specific restrictions. None of us on the show are hunters of any type, but we're guessing there are people who do this.

Nonetheless, take a couple of minutes, get the whole story on the list and try to enjoy!

