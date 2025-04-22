Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Danny Wood, and Jonathan Knight of New Kids On The Block pose for a photo during the NBC ‘Today’ show concert series at Rockefeller Center May 16, 2008

New Kids On The Block are coming back to Las Vegas, with a whole lot of dates. But there is one very special NKOTB date this week.

Las Vegas Celebrates New Kids On The Block Day April 24

Get ready to “Hang Tough” with local Las Vegas businesses. They are celebrating New Kids On The Block Day, Thursday, April 24.

Las Vegas will honor the multi-platinum pop icons with special promotions, giveaways and NKOTB-themed activities leading up to their very first Las Vegas residency.

“The Right Stuff,” launches at Dolby Live at Park MGM on June 20, 2025, for a run of 24 shows, through February 2026.

On April 24, 1989, Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis declared the day "New Kids On The Block Day” to celebrate the band's impact on pop culture. It marks the anniversary of the band's release of 'Hangin’ Tough.' Since then, the day has been celebrated annually with special events and promotions. And now Las Vegas is in the mix!

'Blockheads' are invited to celebrate New Kids On The Block Day in Las Vegas at Bliss Dance, located in The Park between Park MGM and New York-New York, on Thursday, April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. There will be ticket giveaways, great photo opps and a special appearance from 'Block-E -The Blockhead,' the official NKOTB mascot.

New Kids On The Block Day Means Local Las Vegas Businesses Might Have Tickets For You

Mothership Coffee: Enjoy exclusive NKOTB-branded Guatemala Pino blend 4oz coffee bags at all Mothership Coffee Roasters & Sunrise Coffee locations. A few very lucky fans will find a golden ticket inside a bag which will be a pair of tickets to NKOTB's residency. Also make sure to check out Motherships’ Instagram page on April 24 (NKOTB Day) for a chance to win the special roast and tickets to the show.

PKWY Tavern: Get a special NKOTB-inspired cocktail from April 21 through April 28 at one of their seven locations. The custom cocktail, 'The Right Stuff,' features watermelon vodka, prosecco and lemon juice, garnished with watermelon. Each drink comes with a QR code to enter a ticket giveaway for the NKOTB residency.

Zia Records: Join a ticket scavenger hunt at both Las Vegas Zia locations on April 24. Follow Zia Records’ social media for clues on where hidden show tickets are placed in-store and both Las Vegas locations.

TruFusion: Break a sweat with NKOTB themed classes on April 24 at all three Las Vegas locations. Each NKOTB themed class will give away a pair of residency tickets.

The Animal Foundation: Donate “The Right Stuff” to animals in need. Anyone who donates 2 or more items from the shelter’s The Right Stuff wish list on April 24 will be entered to win two tickets to the show on July 3.

Tickets for the New Kids On The Block residency shows are on sale now!

June 2025: 20, 21, 25, 27, 28

July 2025: 2, 3, 5

Nov. 2025: 1, 2, 5, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15

Feb. 2026: 14, 15, 18, 20, 21, 25, 27, 28