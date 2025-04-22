ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

500 Kids to Run Nation’s Biggest School Farmers Market in Las Vegas

On Tuesday, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin transformed into the largest student-run farmers market in the United States. It was hosted in conjunction with Earth Day. Over 500 students from…

Jennifer Eggleston
Local Grown Organic Fresh Berries and Cherries at Farmers Market
littlekiss photography

On Tuesday, The Lawn in Downtown Summerlin transformed into the largest student-run farmers market in the United States. It was hosted in conjunction with Earth Day. Over 500 students from 52 schools in the Clark County School District will sell vegetables, fruits, plants, and crafts that the students grew or created through their school garden programs.

The event is organized by Green Our Planet, a nonprofit organization that has helped thousands of schools in Nevada build garden programs since 2013. The market provides a venue for budding "farmpreneurs" to connect with their community and market their skills and products.

Brought to you by Credit One Bank, this event is free and open to the public, and attendees can shop directly from students to promote sustainability and agricultural education. All sales will benefit the students' school gardens, which allows them to maintain or grow their school garden program.

"It's a great opportunity to see everything that the kids can do and to support their efforts," said Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick to 8 News Now.

This unique Earth Day event aims to strengthen community ties and inspire a new generation of environmentally conscious entrepreneurs by turning the spotlight on student-driven innovation and sustainability.

clark county school districtfarmers marketLas VegasSummerlin
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Nevada Readers Are Obsessed With These Books
Local NewsNevada Readers Are Obsessed With These BooksAnne Erickson
Celebrate New Kids On The Block Day In Las Vegas
Local NewsCelebrate New Kids On The Block Day In Las VegasCarla Rea
Is the Nevada Housing Market Booming?
Local NewsIs the Nevada Housing Market Booming?Anne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect