ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Are Nicknames Going Extinct

Nicknames. Are those affectionate and fun nicknames for friends we once had, going extinct?  The Wall Street Journal just did a story on it. The writer has five kids, and is surprised…

Carla Rea
Are Nicknames Going Extinct

Are Nicknames Going Extinct

Jerod Harris via Getty Images

Nicknames. Are those affectionate and fun nicknames for friends we once had, going extinct? 

The Wall Street Journal just did a story on it. The writer has five kids, and is surprised none of them, or their friends, have any nicknames for each other.

Nicknames: Are They A Thing Of The Past

Have you noticed that nicknames aren't as common as they used to be?  A writer for The Wall Street Journal says they're going extinct.

He has five kids, aged six to 18.  And none of them have been given nicknames by their friends. He says none of their friends seem to have one either.

Did You Have A Nickname

Oh, I had a nickname. I was a chubby little kid, so my friends - yes, my friends - called me 'Pudgy.' It was their sweet way of saying "you're chubby." They also called me 'Stretch,' because I was so short. Sometimes it bothered me, sometimes it didn't, because in the end, they were my pals.

Even shortened versions of names seem to be a thing of the past. My nephews, Thomas and Nicholas once went by Tommy and Nick. But just for a short while.

WSJ writer, Mark Oppenheimer, claims all types of nicknames are in decline.  Everything from "Junior" to calling your buddy from Dallas "Tex."  And it's sad, because nicknames are often a positive thing, or a sign of affection.

He says even initials like J.J. or T.R. seems less common, partly because parents take their kids' names more seriously than they used to.  His youngest kid has a few friends named William, and none of them go by Billy, or Will.

Radio Hosts Might Just Save Nicknames

Nicknames will never go completely extinct. Plenty of athletes, and radio hosts and DJ's, still go by a nickname. DJ's kind of cornered the market on nicknames a long time ago. And they've had some goofy ones.

But silly nicknames among friends are less common these days, because we're much more worried, and aware of offending people. 

Yes, years ago, you might have called your chubby friend 'Pudgy' as a joke. But you're more aware now. And calling attention to someone's weight, is not always good. Same goes for calling someone 'Red' because they're a ginger - ok, a redhead. See?

Nicknames are cool, just be careful how you use them, and where they come from. We don't want them to go away completely. If they did, we wouldn't have The Rock, or Lady Gaga!

Dwayne "The Rock" JohnsonThe Rock
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
Photo of assorted freshly cooked FIlipino food.
96.3 KKLZClark County Creates Second Cultural District with Filipino Town ApprovalJennifer Eggleston
Cody Rhodes, WWe star at a viewing
96.3 KKLZWWE Superstar Cody Rhodes Makes WrestleMania 41 Dream Come True for 25 KidsJennifer Eggleston
Girl in business attire is balancing a pencil on her upper lip while putting her hands up in meditation pose.
96.3 KKLZMental Health Monday – ProcrastinationWendy Rush
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect