Vigilante Arrested For Trying To Stop A Disorderly Customer

New Jersey man was arrested for pulling a gun on another customer in his local comic book store. Next time you’re in the presence of a disorderly person in public,…

Comic books for sale at a local comic/book store.

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: A general view of a collection of graphic novels on display in Foyles bookshop on December 3, 2015 in London, United Kingdom. Foyles flagship store on Charing Cross Road was founded in 1903 by two brothers and is still family-owned today. 2015 saw a rise in physical book sales of 4.6% for the first 36 weeks of the year. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

New Jersey man was arrested for pulling a gun on another customer in his local comic book store. Next time you're in the presence of a disorderly person in public, don't try and be the hero. It could land you in prison instead of the person causing a scene.

Let's Go Shopping For Comics Kids

Jason Fernandez, a 34-year-old from New Jersey visited his local comic book store with his two kids. While Jason and his children were looking at the different comics, another customer started to act out in the store.

According to Penn Live, the other customer was asked by the comic book store staff to leave. The disorderly man refused to leave. That's when he got more angry and disorderly. He wasn't happy they were trying to kick him out. This is where Jason decided to take things into his own hands.

It's Time For You To Leave Before You Get Arrested

Fernandez wasn't taking the mans attitude in the store, so he decided to pull a gun out and threaten the disorderly man. To make his point more clear, Jason even went as far as to RACK his gun in front of the unruly customer.

At this point, not only was the disorderly customer worried for his life, Fernandez' kids were even worried. His nine-year-old child pulled on his arm holding the gun, hoping their dad would put the gun away. Well it didn't work.

Eventually things must have calmed down because when cops arrived, everyone was gone from the store. But you'd think that the cops would look for the man causing a ruckus in the store, but no, the cops were looking for Fernandez.

Two days later, cops caught up with Jason and arrested him. He was charged with multiple weapons offenses. Why? Well, he wasn't even licensed to carry a weapon. He wasn't even allowed to own a gun. I think Jason Fernandez will think twice now, before carrying a gun he's not supposed even have, and pull it out in public, next time.

