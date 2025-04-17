New Las Vegas Civic Center Will Bring Big Changes to Downtown When It Opens in 2025

The Las Vegas Civic Center is nearing completion and is expected to open in the coming months, bringing a major cultural and civic addition to the heart of downtown Las Vegas. City officials offered an update on April 10, unveiling a time-lapse video that illustrated the impressive construction progress of the expansive project.

Occupying an entire city block framed by Main, Clark, First, and Bonneville streets, the Civic Center stands across from Las Vegas City Hall, making it a focal location of the city's public and governmental life. The Civic Center will also include the Carolyn G. Goodman Plaza, a colorful outdoor meeting space named for the longtime mayor. The plaza will serve a range of community events and celebrations. The inside will include expanded space for city offices, restaurants, and other public amenities to provide a better experience in the downtown area for residents and visitors alike.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman emphasized the importance of such developments in the ongoing revitalization of downtown. “The heart of the city has got to be full of culture and excitement and places to live,” Goodman told FOX5. “Places to shop and things to do.”