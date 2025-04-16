ContestsEvents
Get A “Bottomless Burger” Pass For National Burger Month

Morty
Red Robin seasoning for a burger and fries.

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 21: Red Robin on display at Amstel Light Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray during the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival at Beachside at The Ritz Carlton on February 21, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival)

 Gustavo Caballero / Stringer via Getty Images

If you love a burger and endless sides, than Red Robin has an offer you can't refuse.

What You Get With The Pass

May is National Burger Month and of course one of the nations biggest burger chains is doing something to celebrate it.

Red Robin is offering a "Bottomless Burger" pass. What does this mean for you? Everyday in the month of May, you'll be able to get a burger and a bottomless side, whether it's their fries, garlic fries, broccoli, or others. The best part, this "Bottom Pass" only costs $20.

How To Get Your Bottomless Burger Pass

Starting tomorrow (4/17/25/) at 11:00 a.m. EST, it will go on sale at RedRobin.com. But this isn't just available for everyone who logs on at that time. If you remember Olive Garden, they released the Unlimited Pasta Pass. Those would sell out in under a minute. Well, the will most likely be the same situation. Set your alarm for maybe a few minutes before hand. They are limited to a certain amount.

If you're one of the lucky ones to get a Pass, it will allow you to get up to $22 worth of food and drinks every day. If you add that up, it's a total value of $682.

Morty
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
