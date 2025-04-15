ContestsEvents
Vegas Casinos Change Photo Rules as Social Media Transforms Gaming Floor Policies

Some Las Vegas casinos are rethinking the strict no-photography rule that has long been part of the casino experience, particularly as the rise of social media and smartphones changes the way…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, USA - JULY 14 : World famous Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada as seen at night on July 14, 2016 in Las Vegas, USA
f11photo via Getty Images

Some Las Vegas casinos are rethinking the strict no-photography rule that has long been part of the casino experience, particularly as the rise of social media and smartphones changes the way guests interact with their environments. The change will appeal to content creators and tech-savvy players alike while aligning with established privacy and security protocols in gaming spaces.

Casinos historically discouraged photography due to concerns over cheating, privacy, and discretion. “I would often be told we could not take photos in a casino because it was illegal,” said A.D. Hopkins, who began reporting on Las Vegas casinos in the 1970s. In fact, there has never been a law prohibiting taking photos in casinos, but the myth lived on, bolstered by the decades of no-nonsense enforcement by security teams.

Now, casino operators are beginning to ease that approach. Many properties now encourage guests to snap selfies and casual photos in public spaces. However, restrictions still apply around gaming tables, cashier's cages, and high-limit rooms for security and privacy reasons.

“People want to capture their experiences to share them,” said Scott Roeben, founder of the Vital Vegas blog on Casino.org. “Rigid rules alienate customers and create unnecessary tension between guests and staff. Casinos already face serious challenges, as younger players aren't thrilled with spending money to sit and push a button on a slot machine. They create another barrier with old-fashioned and intrusive policies around photography.”

Policies continue to vary widely across properties. Caesars Palace remains one of the stricter venues, prohibiting most forms of photography, while The Strat welcomes social sharing and even promotes hashtags for guests to use. Though videography and live streaming are generally restricted, some casinos have begun allowing preapproved access from influencers or promotional content creators.

This evolution is part of a wider trend throughout the hospitality and entertainment sectors, as guest experience and brand visibility through digital sharing become bottom-line issues. Las Vegas is responding to changing expectations for customers, but casino operators are being put to the test to find a balance between its traditions and a digital future.

