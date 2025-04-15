The Sperm Racing League Is Headed To L.A.

It's a new sport, with teeny tiny athletes, and it's launching in L.A. And even that sounds weird.

New Sport Coming To L.A.

The Sperm Racing League is happening! Stop giggling. A start-up in L.A. is launching the first Sperm Racing League. Didn't have that on your bingo card, did you!

It takes place on a microscopic track, so guys' swimmers can go head-to-head and see whose swim the fastest. The first event will livestream April 25th. and yes - you'll even be able to bet on it. And they say no - it is not a joke.

They're livestreaming the first event on April 25th from the Hollywood Palladium theater on Sunset Boulevard. Tickets to see it in person are on sale now.

The track "mimics" the dynamics of a woman's reproductive system. So I'm guessing, and hoping - there's no actual egg involved. That's a different league...

Sperm Racing League Is All About Fertility

They say the point of the Sperm Racing League, is to bring attention to fertility and turn health "into a competition," because it's something you can train for just like any other sport. The 'league' says it's about making male fertility something people actually want to talk about, track, and improve.

The new Sperm Racing League will have everything other sports have, including press conferences, weigh-ins (huh?), play-by-play commentary, and betting. You'll be able to pick favorites and bet on winners.