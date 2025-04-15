Semi Full Of Eggs Catches Fire

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 15: Cartons of eggs are seen for sale in a Kroger grocery store on August 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Egg prices steadily climb in the U.S. as inflation continues impacting grocery stores nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Eggs spewed all over a road in Illinois after the semi-truck carrying it caught on fire.

Would You Like Your Eggs Overdone?

With Easter coming up, eggs are definitely a hot commodity, even if the prices are not what we're used to.

A semi-truck in Mokena, Illinois carrying a total of 24,000 pounds of eggs burst into flames. According to CBS News, it happened at night, around 8:30 p.m. near La Grange Road.

Luckily no one was hurt in the accident. But with the price still not anywhere close to what we're all used to, you can imagine peoples reaction who witnessed the accident.

Eggs are around $6-$8 for one and half dozen. So you could imagine why everyone reaction was the way it was.

The fire was put out and onlookers watched as they brought in heavy machinery to clear the accident. And when we say clear the accident, we mean pushing the eggs off the road. We are assuming that of the 24,000 pounds of product, some or majority of them were cooked in the flames.

The Value Of The Egg Loss

According to Newsweek, they said that federal data on weight and the recent egg market price could be a total of $113,865.