ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Semi Full Of Eggs Catches Fire

Eggs spewed all over a road in Illinois after the semi-truck carrying it caught on fire. Would You Like Your Eggs Overdone? With Easter coming up, eggs are definitely a…

Morty
Eggs on in a refrigerator shelf in a grocery store.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 15: Cartons of eggs are seen for sale in a Kroger grocery store on August 15, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Egg prices steadily climb in the U.S. as inflation continues impacting grocery stores nationwide. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

 Brandon Bell / Staff via Getty Images

Eggs spewed all over a road in Illinois after the semi-truck carrying it caught on fire.

Would You Like Your Eggs Overdone?

With Easter coming up, eggs are definitely a hot commodity, even if the prices are not what we're used to.

A semi-truck in Mokena, Illinois carrying a total of 24,000 pounds of eggs burst into flames. According to CBS News, it happened at night, around 8:30 p.m. near La Grange Road.

Luckily no one was hurt in the accident. But with the price still not anywhere close to what we're all used to, you can imagine peoples reaction who witnessed the accident.

Eggs are around $6-$8 for one and half dozen. So you could imagine why everyone reaction was the way it was.

The fire was put out and onlookers watched as they brought in heavy machinery to clear the accident. And when we say clear the accident, we mean pushing the eggs off the road. We are assuming that of the 24,000 pounds of product, some or majority of them were cooked in the flames.

The Value Of The Egg Loss

According to Newsweek, they said that federal data on weight and the recent egg market price could be a total of $113,865.

Here's the segment from Other News on The Mike & Carla Morning Show.

EconomicseggsWeird News
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Memory-Erasing Technology is Here
Human Interest‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ Memory-Erasing Technology is Here
The Most Talked-About Moments from Blue Origin’s Launch
Human InterestThe Most Talked-About Moments from Blue Origin’s LaunchKayla Morgan
Blue Origin’s Starry Space Flight Gets Celebrity Backlash
Human InterestBlue Origin’s Starry Space Flight Gets Celebrity BacklashKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect