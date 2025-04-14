The Go-Go’s Joined by Billie Joe Armstrong During Coachella Set
The Go-Go's played an energetic, hit-filled set at Coachella over the weekend and were joined by a special guest: Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.
Armstrong joined the band for a performance of their classic tune "Head Over Heels." The band shared a cool video of the moment via Instagram.
Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin shared a very sweet post about the set and wrote, "A lot to process this morning and I will be posting a lot about yesterday at Coachella, but first and most importantly, having my hero and favorite living songwriter #BillieJoeArmstrong rock Head Over Heels w us was the honor and thrill of a lifetime!"
The Go-Go's setlist per Setlist.fm is below. The band returns for the second weekend of Coachella and will perform on April 18.
The Go-Go's - 2025 Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist
Vacation
Tonite
Skidmarks on My Heart
Lust to Love
Get Up and Go
Automatic Rainy Day
Unforgiven
Head Over Heels (with Billie Joe Armstrong)
This Town
Stuck in My Car
The Whole World Lost Its Head
Our Lips Are Sealed
We Got the Beat