The Go-Go’s Joined by Billie Joe Armstrong During Coachella Set

The Go-Go's played an energetic, hit-filled set at Coachella over the weekend and were joined by a special guest: Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.



Armstrong joined the band for a performance of their classic tune "Head Over Heels." The band shared a cool video of the moment via Instagram.

Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin shared a very sweet post about the set and wrote, "A lot to process this morning and I will be posting a lot about yesterday at Coachella, but first and most importantly, having my hero and favorite living songwriter #BillieJoeArmstrong rock Head Over Heels w us was the honor and thrill of a lifetime!"

The Go-Go's setlist per Setlist.fm is below. The band returns for the second weekend of Coachella and will perform on April 18.

The Go-Go's - 2025 Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist