The Go-Go’s Joined by Billie Joe Armstrong During Coachella Set

Billie Joe Armstrong (3rd from L) and (L-R) Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Gina Schock, Jane Wiedlin and Belinda Carlisle of The Go-Go's pose backstage at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella

The Go-Go's played an energetic, hit-filled set at Coachella over the weekend and were joined by a special guest: Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong.

Armstrong joined the band for a performance of their classic tune "Head Over Heels." The band shared a cool video of the moment via Instagram.

Go-Go's guitarist Jane Wiedlin shared a very sweet post about the set and wrote, "A lot to process this morning and I will be posting a lot about yesterday at Coachella, but first and most importantly, having my hero and favorite living songwriter #BillieJoeArmstrong rock Head Over Heels w us was the honor and thrill of a lifetime!"

The Go-Go's setlist per Setlist.fm is below. The band returns for the second weekend of Coachella and will perform on April 18.

The Go-Go's - 2025 Coachella Weekend 1 Setlist

Vacation
Tonite
Skidmarks on My Heart
Lust to Love
Get Up and Go
Automatic Rainy Day
Unforgiven
Head Over Heels (with Billie Joe Armstrong)
This Town
Stuck in My Car
The Whole World Lost Its Head
Our Lips Are Sealed
We Got the Beat

Erica Banas // Rock Music ReporterWriter
Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights
