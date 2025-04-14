B-52’s Fred Schneider Says More Las Vegas Dates In 2025

The B-52's have personally been one of my favorite bands for decades. Ever since my friend Maggie came back the summer after our freshman year of college, handed me two cassettes, and said, "you have to listen these guys!"

I listened to the B-52's, and I never went back. From 'Rock Lobster' to 'Planet Claire' to 'Private Idaho' to 'Quiche Lorraine' - probably the most amazingly unique band I have ever heard. That remains true, still. And they represent some great, and crazy memories. But how could they not?

B-52's Fred Schneider An Unlikely Pop Star

In a recent interview with Fred Schneider, I asked him if the B-52's were hard to sell to radio stations when they were making their way in the business. In a nutshell - "yes." Because no one got them.

Fred Schneider could be the most unlikely pop star ever. Is he a rapper? Is he a singer? No. He's really a poet. And he actually "sings" in that style.

It’s called Sprechgesang. Defined as “expressionist musical vocal techniques between singing and speaking.” Or - speak singing. It's almost like performance art-rock.

In the interview, Schneider said music wasn't really his plan at all. He loved writing poetry in school. He said he'd read the poems in class, but no one understood them. Even his teacher said, “I don’t understand any of this, but I know you’re serious.” He definitely was.

The B-52’s song 'There’s A Moon in the Sky (Called the Moon)' was one of Schneider's poems. The song was dope, even before dope!

The B-52's finish their Las Vegas residency at The Venetian this coming weekend. But Fred Schneider told us - they've added more dates in November! So hop in your Chrysler, that's as big as a whale - the B-52's are coming back.