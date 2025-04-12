Veterans: FREE Tickets For Concerts, Show And More

Sometimes we're the last to know, but the first to talk about it. Come to find out that Veterans can get FREE tickets for concerts, shows and more. It's came up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show the other morning.

As the morning show was talking about sports, it came up that the Las Vegas Night Hawks had their season home opener Friday night. Although losing to the San Diego Strike Force 35-27, a good crowd was on hand at the Lee Family Forum!

However, we also found out that many of the fans, especially those that are Veterans, got to see the game for FREE! One huge Night Hawk fan called in to tell us about Vet Tix, an outlet offering FREE tickets to events for Vets.

As we looked through their website, we loved the Mission Statement: "Vet Tix * provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories..."

FREE Tickets For Veterans To Concerts and More

The more we talked about it, the more listeners were calling in to tell us how they got to see concerts and shows here in Las Vegas through the outlet.

If you are a Veteran, this is something you should definitely be taking advantage of! From all the calls we got, it's worth it! One listener mentioned how she saw Donny Osmond FREE through Vet Tix, another saw the Rolling Stones.

At this point, we all agreed, it's the least we can do for the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces right? So, listen to the segment from the other morning to hear more, but definitely check it out. If you can take advantage of it...do it!