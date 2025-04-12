ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Veterans: FREE Tickets For Concerts, Show And More

Sometimes we’re the last to know, but the first to talk about it. Come to find out that Veterans can get FREE tickets for concerts, shows and more. It’s came…

Mike O'Brian
A fan looking for concert tickets to a recent show.

Concert goers looking for tickets to a concert.

 Asanka Ratnayake / Stringer via Getty Imagers

Sometimes we're the last to know, but the first to talk about it. Come to find out that Veterans can get FREE tickets for concerts, shows and more. It's came up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show the other morning.

As the morning show was talking about sports, it came up that the Las Vegas Night Hawks had their season home opener Friday night. Although losing to the San Diego Strike Force 35-27, a good crowd was on hand at the Lee Family Forum!

However, we also found out that many of the fans, especially those that are Veterans, got to see the game for FREE! One huge Night Hawk fan called in to tell us about Vet Tix, an outlet offering FREE tickets to events for Vets.

As we looked through their website, we loved the Mission Statement: "Vet Tix * provides tickets to events which reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories..."

FREE Tickets For Veterans To Concerts and More

The more we talked about it, the more listeners were calling in to tell us how they got to see concerts and shows here in Las Vegas through the outlet.

If you are a Veteran, this is something you should definitely be taking advantage of! From all the calls we got, it's worth it! One listener mentioned how she saw Donny Osmond FREE through Vet Tix, another saw the Rolling Stones.

At this point, we all agreed, it's the least we can do for the men and women who have served in the Armed Forces right? So, listen to the segment from the other morning to hear more, but definitely check it out. If you can take advantage of it...do it!

With ticket prices for different events being as high as they are in Las Vegas, those that have served deserve a break. Take the time, see a concert, a show, a sporting event!

CharityCommunity EventsMilitaryVeterans
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
Related Stories
Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table
Local News$500M Casino Project Harlem Nights Stirs Debate in Las Vegas’ Historic WestsideJennifer Eggleston
Help Ensure That Local Media Thrives
Local NewsHelp Ensure That Local Media ThrivesErika Beasley
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 06: Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden imitates a “selfie” as she poses with the trophy after winning the T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards 2025 at Shadow Creek Golf Course on April 06, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
Local NewsSagstrom Takes T-Mobile Match Play, Grabs First LPGA Title Since 2020Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect