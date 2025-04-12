New Home Tech That Still Has You Scratching Your Head

What is it you have in your home, when it comes to new technology, that you still don't get? It could be anything from the new tv to your microwave. That's the question that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show the other morning.

Aztech actually put out an article talking about this very topic. One important point made in the article was to "embrace" change. Be open to learning about it and stay up to date on it.

For some, it's just a matter of reading the manual...but some just don't or, they just don't want to! Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea fall into this category on somethings in their respective homes.

Keeping Up With New Technology

For Mike, it's the new microwave they bought a few months back. Maybe paying a little more than necessary for a microwave, but it can do everything! It can soften ice cream so it's easier to serve, reheat a plate for dinner and so much more...just like any microwave can.

However, Mike has decided that everything will he puts in it will take 35 seconds to warm-up! No matter what it is, a piece of pizza, a plate for dinner...35 seconds. If it needs a bit more heat, put it back in!

In regard to Carla, it's her convection oven. A gift that just sits on the counter in her kitchen and for some reason scares her to the point she hasn't used it.

Come to find out that most of us rely on our children or even our grandkids to help us with all this new technology. Setting up our phone, the new 4K television, or even out computers.

As we move forward, The M&C Morning Show found out that they are not the only ones in this boat. Dealing with new technology can be a bit difficult. The old saying, "teaching an old dog new tricks" sometimes is very true. But the good news...it can be done!