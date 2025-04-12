ContestsEvents
New Home Tech That Still Has You Scratching Your Head

Mike O'Brian
What is it you have in your home, when it comes to new technology, that you still don't get? It could be anything from the new tv to your microwave. That's the question that popped up on The Mike & Carla Morning Show the other morning.

Aztech actually put out an article talking about this very topic. One important point made in the article was to "embrace" change. Be open to learning about it and stay up to date on it.

For some, it's just a matter of reading the manual...but some just don't or, they just don't want to! Both Mike O'Brian and Carla Rea fall into this category on somethings in their respective homes.

Keeping Up With New Technology

For Mike, it's the new microwave they bought a few months back. Maybe paying a little more than necessary for a microwave, but it can do everything! It can soften ice cream so it's easier to serve, reheat a plate for dinner and so much more...just like any microwave can.

However, Mike has decided that everything will he puts in it will take 35 seconds to warm-up! No matter what it is, a piece of pizza, a plate for dinner...35 seconds. If it needs a bit more heat, put it back in!

In regard to Carla, it's her convection oven. A gift that just sits on the counter in her kitchen and for some reason scares her to the point she hasn't used it.

Come to find out that most of us rely on our children or even our grandkids to help us with all this new technology. Setting up our phone, the new 4K television, or even out computers.

As we move forward, The M&C Morning Show found out that they are not the only ones in this boat. Dealing with new technology can be a bit difficult. The old saying, "teaching an old dog new tricks" sometimes is very true. But the good news...it can be done!

Do yourself a favor and listen to the segment from the other morning proving that you're not alone...and enjoy!

Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
