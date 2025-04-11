$500M Casino Project Harlem Nights Stirs Debate in Las Vegas’ Historic Westside

News of a striking new proposal to the site's owners to build a casino on Las Vegas' Historic Westside has opened both discussion and interest among resident constituencies. On April 9, 2025, locals turned up to hear plans for Harlem Nights, a seven-story casino and entertainment complex that aims to bring life and economic opportunity back to the culturally rich, though long-neglected, neighborhood.

The proposed project would feature a 10,500-square-foot gaming floor, a food hall, an enclosed high-end retail space, a spa, a nightspot, and a rooftop pool. Developers also plan to build a 336-unit apartment building, which will generate an estimated 1,000 jobs. Harlem Nights is being described as a historic destination for the African American community, reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge's historical significance.

"With this property, we are hoping we can revitalize the [Historic] Westside area," project consultant Jo Cato told KTNV. "It's time. There's so many that have come in the past that have not come to fruition, but I believe this is the project that will come to fruition because it is aligned with the 100-year plan. It's aligned with the Jackson Street Alliance and what they have planned for that area. It provides jobs, economic development, and things like that for the community."

Developers expect to present the plan to the Las Vegas City Council by June 2025. Community reactions have been mixed. Some residents, like Tracey Lewis, expressed enthusiasm about the project's potential to elevate the area's appeal, comparing the vision to the vibrancy of Summerlin and Green Valley.

