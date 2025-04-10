Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 18-April 20

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 07: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field on April 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Las Vegas, Nevada, is packed with entertainment this weekend, featuring a range of events, from sports and festivals to food and fan experiences. WrestleMania 41 headlines the excitement with two action-packed nights at Allegiant Stadium, while FoodieLand offers a diverse array of global cuisine and live entertainment. Baseball fans can catch the Las Vegas Aviators in action, and other events around the city ensure something for everyone to enjoy.

WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 returns to Las Vegas for the first time in 32 years. The two-night spectacle will feature John Cena's final WrestleMania match against Cody Rhodes and a triple-threat showdown with Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. Surrounding events include SmackDown, Raw, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster. With top-tier talent and fan experiences across the city, anticipation for this milestone WrestleMania is higher than ever.

FoodieLand

FoodieLand is a vibrant multicultural food and entertainment festival hosted at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event features over 230 vendors and offers a wide array of global cuisine, handmade crafts, interactive games, and live performances. FoodieLand invites families, friends, and food lovers to explore flavors and experiences from around the world in one exciting location.

Las Vegas Aviators Baseball Game

Experience the excitement of Minor League Baseball as the Las Vegas Aviators take on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin. This family-friendly venue offers an intimate setting to enjoy America's favorite pastime and opportunities to witness future MLB stars in action.

Other Events

Las Vegas offers a variety of events this weekend, ranging from live comedy to family-friendly festivals and major fan experiences. Whether you're looking for a night of laughs, an Earth Day celebration, or a chance to immerse yourself in the world of professional wrestling, something is happening for everyone: