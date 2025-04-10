The Paul Powell Law Firm’s Easter Basket Giveaway

Local Las Vegas attorney Paul Powell is back for another year of Easter giveaways for the Las Vegas community. The law firm, which focuses on personal injury cases, has a number of similar events throughout the year. All determined to give back to the local community and those who need help the most. The events are done through the Paul Pays It Forward nonprofit. Which works with other nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada to bring the events to life.

One such organization that has been a huge asset to the Paul Pays It Forward nonprofit is the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA. As part of the larger YMCA of Southern Nevada organization, the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA offers many programs to members of the Las Vegas community. Including youth sports and activities, health and wellness programs, and teen activities.

Paul Pays It Forward Easter Basket Giveaway

The Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA furthers their passion for helping the community by partnering with Paul Pays It Forward to facilitate the various annual community events. They will again host this year's Easter Basket Giveaway, which will include fun activities an easter egg hunt, treats, games, arts and crafts and other activities for kids. The first 300 kids that arrive will also receive an Easter basket from the Paul Powell Law Firm. One basket per child.

The giveaway will be at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, located at 4141 Meadows Lane across from Meadows Mall. The giveaway begins at noon, but families are encouraged to line up early, as the baskets are handed out on a first come-first served basis. The event will go until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

