The Paul Powell Law Firm’s Easter Basket Giveaway

Local Las Vegas attorney Paul Powell is back for another year of Easter giveaways for the Las Vegas community. The law firm, which focuses on personal injury cases, has a…

Wendy Rush
Five children of various ethnicities are holding easter baskets and wearing bunny ears.

Stock image of children wearing bunny ears and holding Easter baskets.

monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images

Local Las Vegas attorney Paul Powell is back for another year of Easter giveaways for the Las Vegas community. The law firm, which focuses on personal injury cases, has a number of similar events throughout the year. All determined to give back to the local community and those who need help the most. The events are done through the Paul Pays It Forward nonprofit. Which works with other nonprofit organizations in Southern Nevada to bring the events to life.

One such organization that has been a huge asset to the Paul Pays It Forward nonprofit is the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA. As part of the larger YMCA of Southern Nevada organization, the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA offers many programs to members of the Las Vegas community. Including youth sports and activities, health and wellness programs, and teen activities.

Paul Pays It Forward Easter Basket Giveaway

The Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA furthers their passion for helping the community by partnering with Paul Pays It Forward to facilitate the various annual community events. They will again host this year's Easter Basket Giveaway, which will include fun activities an easter egg hunt, treats, games, arts and crafts and other activities for kids. The first 300 kids that arrive will also receive an Easter basket from the Paul Powell Law Firm. One basket per child.

The giveaway will be at the Bill & Lillie Heinrich YMCA, located at 4141 Meadows Lane across from Meadows Mall. The giveaway begins at noon, but families are encouraged to line up early, as the baskets are handed out on a first come-first served basis. The event will go until 2 p.m. or while supplies last.

Other Events With The Paul Paul Law Firm

Besides the Easter Basket giveaway, the Paul Pays It Forward nonprofit does various events throughout the year. Including their Back-To-School backpack giveaway, their Halloween Costume giveaway, Paul Powell's Thanksgiving Turkey giveaway and the Paul-iday Christmas giveaways. To get updates on events with the Paul Powell Law Firm, follow them on Facebook at ThePaulPowellLawFirm.

Wendy RushEditor
Wendy Rush is the midday host on one of Vegas's top stations, 96.3 KKLZ. She has been with the station for ten years and comes with a diverse career background. In addition to being a radio host, Wendy has lived the Vegas life as an entertainer. She has been a celebrity impersonator, rock band singer, and improv comedian. As a content creator for 96.3 KKLZ, Wendy writes about music, celebrities, mental health and wellness, and life as a Las Vegas local.
