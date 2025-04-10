ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Penske Media Plans Rolling Stone Hotel and Casino in Downtown Las Vegas

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is in negotiations to acquire Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and turn it into a Rolling Stone Hotel and Casino, Billboard reports. The potential acquisition, which…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: An aerial view shows the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy attraction, hotel-casinos and other venues in downtown Las Vegas, most of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 21: An aerial view shows the Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision canopy attraction, hotel-casinos and other venues in downtown Las Vegas, most of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is still unclear when casinos in the state will be allowed to reopen.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Penske Media Corporation (PMC) is in negotiations to acquire Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and turn it into a Rolling Stone Hotel and Casino, Billboard reports. The potential acquisition, which is still in the due diligence phases, would represent another significant step in PMC's long-game investment strategy to grow its brand and touchpoints through higher-end experiential and hospitality pursuits. A spokesperson for PMC stated, "While we do not comment on specific investment or acquisition details, Penske Media is always looking for strategic opportunities that meet the long-term goals of our brands."

The Downtown Grand, currently operated by Fifth Street Gaming and owned by CIM Group, would become a new hub for PMC's growing presence in Las Vegas. The Rolling Stone Hotel and Casino, if finished, could also potentially become a new home for the Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival, which PMC purchased in 2022. The shift is in step with PMC's larger effort to take the Rolling Stone brand overseas, just as the Hard Rock Cafe did through licensing models.PMC is already making moves in Las Vegas entertainment.

On Mar. 12, the company launched "Rolling Stone Presents: Amplified, The Immersive Rock Experience" at Illuminarium Las Vegas. Plans are underway for major productions, such as the 51st American Music Awards on May 26, 2025, with speculation that the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards may also return to Las Vegas next year.

As part of anticipated operational changes, the Downtown Grand implemented a no-smoking policy in all hotel rooms and suites beginning Jan. 3, 2025. With additional global real estate expansions in consideration, PMC continues to solidify its presence in the city's entertainment and hospitality landscape, viewing Las Vegas as a key market for future growth.

Downtown GrandDowntown Las VegasReal Estate
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 28: Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) volunteer Bircie Wilson (R) hands out blankets as people arrive at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was closed this week after a homeless man who used their services tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers plan to operate the shelter tonight through April 3rd when it is anticipated that the Catholic Charities facility will be back open. The city is also reserving the building spaces at Cashman Center in case of an overflow of hospital patients. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th.
Local NewsLas Vegas Starts $200M Housing Project to Address Growing Homeless ProblemJennifer Eggleston
A photo from a community in Las Vegas with mountain backdrop.
Local NewsClark County’s Short-Term Rental Program Moving Slowly with 174 Permits GrantedJennifer Eggleston
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 07: Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes fight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship during Night Two at Lincoln Financial Field on April 07, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: April 18-April 20Slone Terranella
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect