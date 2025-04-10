MGM Resorts Foundation Awards $2 Million to Nonprofits, Raises $21,000 Through Plant Sales

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 01: A social distancing decal is shown on the floor of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens at Bellagio Resort & Casino on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip property, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is preparing to reopen. Hotel-casinos throughout the state will be able to reopen on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International plans to reopen Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature on Thursday.

MGM Resorts gives back to nature and the community with annual plant sales benefiting the famed Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas. Once the theme changes each time, the plants used in the Conservatory's displays are offered for sale to employees instead of being thrown away. According to the company, the second reason is to keep the Conservatory's plant material out of landfills — as nothing goes to waste — further strengthening MGM's pledge to reduce waste and foster environmental stewardship.

The employee plant sales, which occur a couple of times a year, raise money for the MGM Resorts Foundation, which funds local nonprofits. Plant sales generated around $21,000 for community causes in 2024.