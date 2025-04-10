ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

MGM Resorts Foundation Awards $2 Million to Nonprofits, Raises $21,000 Through Plant Sales

MGM Resorts gives back to nature and the community with annual plant sales benefiting the famed Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas. Once the theme changes each time, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: A social distancing decal is shown on the floor of the Bellagio Conservatory &amp; Botanical Gardens at Bellagio Resort &amp; Casino on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip property, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is preparing to reopen. Hotel-casinos throughout the state will be able to reopen on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International plans to reopen Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel &amp; Casino, MGM Grand Hotel &amp; Casino and The Signature on Thursday. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 01: A social distancing decal is shown on the floor of the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens at Bellagio Resort & Casino on June 1, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip property, which has been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, is preparing to reopen. Hotel-casinos throughout the state will be able to reopen on June 4 as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International plans to reopen Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature on Thursday.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MGM Resorts gives back to nature and the community with annual plant sales benefiting the famed Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas. Once the theme changes each time, the plants used in the Conservatory's displays are offered for sale to employees instead of being thrown away. According to the company, the second reason is to keep the Conservatory's plant material out of landfills — as nothing goes to waste — further strengthening MGM's pledge to reduce waste and foster environmental stewardship.

The employee plant sales, which occur a couple of times a year, raise money for the MGM Resorts Foundation, which funds local nonprofits. Plant sales generated around $21,000 for community causes in 2024.

More than a colorful expression of springtime and nature, The Birds and the Bs spring installation at the Bellagio Conservatory is a nod to the brand of Bellagio as well. Like others over the year, this show attracts thousands with its artistry and seasonal beauty. In making retired plants available to employees, MGM Resorts is enabling a win-win for people and the planet in the city, and the program highlights that purpose, reuse, and kinship are alive and well in the heart of Las Vegas.

BellagioCharityLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Las Vegas Valley Cities Kick Off Earth Month with Free Trees and Trail Cleanups
Local NewsLas Vegas Valley Cities Kick Off Earth Month with Free Trees and Trail CleanupsJennifer Eggleston
Golden Knights Clinch Playoff Spot After Calgary’s Loss to Utah
Local NewsGolden Knights Clinch Playoff Spot After Calgary’s Loss to UtahJennifer Eggleston
Camera film set on the tripod in the studio
Local NewsSummerlin Studios Project Set to Bring 34,000 Jobs to Southern Nevada Film HubJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect