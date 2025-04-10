Las Vegas Starts $200M Housing Project to Address Growing Homeless Problem

ContestsEvents
The $200 million Campus for Hope transitional housing initiative is poised to become the centerpiece of efforts to tackle homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. The 26-acre project was in part funded…

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 28: Multi-Agency Coordination Center (MACC) volunteer Bircie Wilson (R) hands out blankets as people arrive at a temporary homeless shelter set up in a parking lot at Cashman Center on March 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada was closed this week after a homeless man who used their services tested positive for the coronavirus, leaving about 500 people with no overnight shelter. The city of Las Vegas, Clark County and local homeless providers plan to operate the shelter tonight through April 3rd when it is anticipated that the Catholic Charities facility will be back open. The city is also reserving the building spaces at Cashman Center in case of an overflow of hospital patients. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th.
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The $200 million Campus for Hope transitional housing initiative is poised to become the centerpiece of efforts to tackle homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. The 26-acre project was in part funded by the passage of AB528 in 2023, which allocated $100 million for social services for the unhoused.

A city spokesperson welcomed the initiative, calling Campus for Hope "a resource to help our most vulnerable populations and help break the cycle of homelessness."

Kim Jefferies, the newly appointed CEO who previously managed Haven for Hope in San Antonio, a nationally recognized model for addressing homelessness, is leading the project. Jefferies emphasized that the Las Vegas campus will provide residents with mental health care, substance abuse counseling, job training, and other services to address the root causes of homelessness.

The facility will be designed to look and function like a college campus, complete with green spaces and residential zones. Jefferies stressed that the campus will prioritize those who demonstrate a readiness to change, using navigation centers to assess candidates for residency.

While many support the initiative, some West Valley residents have voiced concerns about the possibility of increased homelessness and encampments in their area. Jefferies pledged that the facility will not be a traditional shelter or encampment but a safe and structured environment built with security needs and community engagement in mind.

As it's built, the Campus for Hope stands to be a critical step in the evolution of how Southern Nevada addresses homelessness, providing both shelter and long-term, supportive solutions.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
