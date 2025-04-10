Las Vegas Starts $200M Housing Project to Address Growing Homeless Problem

The $200 million Campus for Hope transitional housing initiative is poised to become the centerpiece of efforts to tackle homelessness in the Las Vegas Valley. The 26-acre project was in part funded by the passage of AB528 in 2023, which allocated $100 million for social services for the unhoused.

A city spokesperson welcomed the initiative, calling Campus for Hope "a resource to help our most vulnerable populations and help break the cycle of homelessness."

Kim Jefferies, the newly appointed CEO who previously managed Haven for Hope in San Antonio, a nationally recognized model for addressing homelessness, is leading the project. Jefferies emphasized that the Las Vegas campus will provide residents with mental health care, substance abuse counseling, job training, and other services to address the root causes of homelessness.

The facility will be designed to look and function like a college campus, complete with green spaces and residential zones. Jefferies stressed that the campus will prioritize those who demonstrate a readiness to change, using navigation centers to assess candidates for residency.

While many support the initiative, some West Valley residents have voiced concerns about the possibility of increased homelessness and encampments in their area. Jefferies pledged that the facility will not be a traditional shelter or encampment but a safe and structured environment built with security needs and community engagement in mind.