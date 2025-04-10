Not sure if it matters, but think about it, how far ahead do you set your clock? Does it help? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other day. Since Carla Rea sets hers about 45-50 minutes ahead, wanted to make sure she wasn't the only one.

Now, we were trying to figure out if it even helps the average person to do this type of thing...and more importantly, why! Do you feel that much better waking up earlier? Does it give you a psychological advantage getting up before the alarm is really suppose to go off?

Come to find out that most people that do this are those that tend to run late! Setting your clock a few minutes ahead gives them that comfort of knowing they still have a few minutes to spare. According to Medium, they put out an article on this very topic! Suggesting that doing this very thing will help most stay on time for the entire day!

How Far Ahead Do You Set Your Clock

Clearly, everyone has their own reason. Heck, we found out that a lot of listeners get up before there alarm even goes off. Mike O'Brian, for one, does it. No rhyme or reason, he just does. For whatever reason you do it, we're guessing it helps you in some way, shape or form.

Some of the listeners that texted in the other morning, many of them set their clock any where from 10 minutes to an hour. However, one guy mentioned that he set his clock two hours ahead! WINNER! Not sure why, but evidently it helps him.

Then it was brought up, what if you live in one time zone and work in another! We would have to guess that that would really screw with your bodily clock right? But some people do it and live with it. For example, two nearby states that don't change their time is Arizona and Utah.