How Far Ahead Do You Set Your Clock?

Not sure if it matters, but think about it, how far ahead do you set your clock? Does it help? That’s what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to…

An alarm clock with tea and coffee cups around it.

An unique alarm clock with coffee cups around it.

 Hulton Archive / Stringer via Getty Images

Not sure if it matters, but think about it, how far ahead do you set your clock? Does it help? That's what The Mike & Carla Morning Show wanted to know the other day. Since Carla Rea sets hers about 45-50 minutes ahead, wanted to make sure she wasn't the only one.

Now, we were trying to figure out if it even helps the average person to do this type of thing...and more importantly, why! Do you feel that much better waking up earlier? Does it give you a psychological advantage getting up before the alarm is really suppose to go off?

Come to find out that most people that do this are those that tend to run late! Setting your clock a few minutes ahead gives them that comfort of knowing they still have a few minutes to spare. According to Medium, they put out an article on this very topic! Suggesting that doing this very thing will help most stay on time for the entire day!

How Far Ahead Do You Set Your Clock

Clearly, everyone has their own reason. Heck, we found out that a lot of listeners get up before there alarm even goes off. Mike O'Brian, for one, does it. No rhyme or reason, he just does. For whatever reason you do it, we're guessing it helps you in some way, shape or form.

Some of the listeners that texted in the other morning, many of them set their clock any where from 10 minutes to an hour. However, one guy mentioned that he set his clock two hours ahead! WINNER! Not sure why, but evidently it helps him.

Then it was brought up, what if you live in one time zone and work in another! We would have to guess that that would really screw with your bodily clock right? But some people do it and live with it. For example, two nearby states that don't change their time is Arizona and Utah.

Imagine what that would be like, springing forward and then falling back. But working in either state, it remains the same! Nonetheless, take a couple of minutes, listen to the segment and see how much you might have in common with others!

MorningsSleepingUtah
Mike O'Brian
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
