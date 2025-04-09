ContestsEvents
Former Journey Drummer Talks Music, Art And More

It’s been quite the road for the former drummer for Journey, but Steve Smith talks about music, his art and a lot more! The Mike & Carla Morning Show had…

Mike O'Brian
Former Journey drummer Steve Smith.

Former drummer for Journey playing with the band.

Ethan Miller / Staff via Getty Images

It's been quite the road for the former drummer for Journey, but Steve Smith talks about music, his art and a lot more! The Mike & Carla Morning Show had Steve Smith on the phone and had quite the visit. Due in town this weekend with his jazz/rock fusion band, Vital Information, Steve is pumped about his upcoming gig and stopping in Las Vegas!

Always an open book, Steve talked about his new lineup for his band, touring and even his art. He also mentions how he has incorporated some popular Journey tunes into the act.

As it turns out, the new lineup of Vital Information recorded, "Time Flies", a 40th anniversary album a couple of years ago. And as they toured, the band started toying with some jazz arrangements of Journey tunes. It seemed to work and before you know it, they added them to the setlist.

Steve Smith has been through it all. From rockin' with the band Journey, inducted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, to where he is now.

Former Journey Drummer Talks About Music

From what we gathered, at this point in time, Steve is the happiest behind the drums playing jazz! In fact, Steve has told us before that jazz is his first love. That rock was just something that happened and it seemed to pay the bills.

Of course the reason The M&C Morning Show wanted to talk to Steve is that he is coming to Las Vegas. He will be at The Smith Center this Saturday night inside the Cabaret Room. An intimate setting for cool jazz with a man who's heart and soul is music.

Steve is very personable and is looking forward to a night at one of the premier rooms for music in our city. The perfect place to see one of music's best. It's a night you will enjoy...from original jazz tunes to the the jazz rock/fusion version of your favorite Journey song.

But before you go, take a couple of minutes and get to know Steve Smith on the phone with The M&C Morning Show...and enjoy!

JourneyRock & Roll Hall of FameSteve Smith
Mike O'BrianEditor
Mike O’Brian is the Program Director and Morning Show host on 96.3 KKLZ in Las Vegas, along with Carla Rea. He has been with the Beasley Media Group for almost 23 years. Mike was named one of the “Best Program Directors In America” by Radio Ink magazine. Over the years, “The Mike & Carla Morning Show” have been presented with a number of proclamations for their work in the community and numerous awards. Having lived in Las Vegas for over 35 years, he writes articles on living in Las Vegas, sports, and odd stories happening within the state of Nevada. Mike is the host of the morning show and program director of 96.3 KKLZ/Las Vegas. He has been doing mornings in Las Vegas for the past 38 years. Over the years, he has hosted a numerous amount of community events and has been the P.A. announcer for a number of sports teams in Las Vegas. He has written on living in Las Vegas, the sports teams here, as well as odd & little-known facts about Las Vegas & Nevada.
