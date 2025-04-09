Former Journey Drummer Talks Music, Art And More

It's been quite the road for the former drummer for Journey, but Steve Smith talks about music, his art and a lot more! The Mike & Carla Morning Show had Steve Smith on the phone and had quite the visit. Due in town this weekend with his jazz/rock fusion band, Vital Information, Steve is pumped about his upcoming gig and stopping in Las Vegas!

Always an open book, Steve talked about his new lineup for his band, touring and even his art. He also mentions how he has incorporated some popular Journey tunes into the act.

As it turns out, the new lineup of Vital Information recorded, "Time Flies", a 40th anniversary album a couple of years ago. And as they toured, the band started toying with some jazz arrangements of Journey tunes. It seemed to work and before you know it, they added them to the setlist.

Steve Smith has been through it all. From rockin' with the band Journey, inducted into the Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame, to where he is now.

Former Journey Drummer Talks About Music

From what we gathered, at this point in time, Steve is the happiest behind the drums playing jazz! In fact, Steve has told us before that jazz is his first love. That rock was just something that happened and it seemed to pay the bills.

Of course the reason The M&C Morning Show wanted to talk to Steve is that he is coming to Las Vegas. He will be at The Smith Center this Saturday night inside the Cabaret Room. An intimate setting for cool jazz with a man who's heart and soul is music.

Steve is very personable and is looking forward to a night at one of the premier rooms for music in our city. The perfect place to see one of music's best. It's a night you will enjoy...from original jazz tunes to the the jazz rock/fusion version of your favorite Journey song.