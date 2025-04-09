Cheap Gas: Circle K In Las Vegas Offering Up To 40 Cents Off Each Gallon

Cheap gas may be in the past. You may have noticed it has gone up a whole lot in the last week or so. It sure isn't a thing right now.
Talk of tariffs has jacked up the price of a lot of things, in anticipation of what might, or is already, happening. Well, Circle K in Las Vegas wants to help.
This Thursday, April 10, Circle K is giving you some much needed relief at the gas pump, with an Inner Circle Fuel Day Pop-Up, offering up to 40 cents off gas. Cheap gas! Ok - cheap-er. It's happening throughout Nevada, and here is the info:
- Fuel Savings: Circle K Inner Circle Rewards Members can save up to 40 cents per gallon at participating Circle K locations from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. local time.
- How to Sign Up: Inner Circle is free! Just download the Circle K app and create an account. You can even find their nearest participating location by using Circle K’s Store Locator.
- Members can keep saving after the event: New Inner Circle Members will get 25 cents off per gallon of fuel on their first five fill-ups with Inner Circle, and up to five cents off per gallon every fill following when using the app.
Cheap gas. If you can take advantage of it, do it!
