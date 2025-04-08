Summerlin Studios Project Set to Bring 34,000 Jobs to Southern Nevada Film Hub

A groundbreaking film production center will soon transform Southern Nevada's job market. The Howard Hughes Corporation plans to build Summerlin Studios with backing from Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony Pictures.

"We have a shovel-ready project that's going to create 19,000 jobs in the construction phase alone and 15,000 permanent jobs when we're done," said David O'Reilly, CEO of Howard Hughes, to News 3 Las Vegas.

The 15,000 full-time jobs, once completed, will earn $113,000 on average with full benefits. This is double what most Nevadans make today. The project marks a turning point for local employment.

Private funds will cover building costs. State leaders might add tax breaks to speed up progress. The mix of private and public support shows strong faith in the project's success.

O'Reilly sees the studios bringing fresh energy to the region. Plans show a mix of professional studios and public spaces where people can gather.

Two major players in Hollywood, Warner Bros. Discovery and Sony Pictures, have invested money in the venture. Their support shows confidence for Nevada's growing movie business.

This project fits into a bigger push to make Southern Nevada a top spot for making movies. Most new jobs will go to people who already live in the area.