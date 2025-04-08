Nevada Golf Course Named One of the Best

Spring and summer are really the best time to enjoy a great game of golf, especially in Nevada. Thankfully, the U.S. is packed with fantastic golf courses in every state for those who love the sport. Now, a new tally of the best golf courses in America is out, and it highlights the finest spots to golf across the country.

Nevada Has One of the Best Golf Courses

MSN has a new feature out with the GolfPass Golfers' Choice roster of the best places to golf in the U.S. They note that "while other 'best of' lists are created by industry insiders with extraordinary access," their tally is "created by recreational golfers' 275,000-course reviews on GolfNow reflecting playing experiences across ages, handicaps and budgets."

"Golfers' Choice 2025 is a great resource for finding public courses, often very affordable options, in all corners of the country," Jason Scott Deegan, managing editor of GolfPass, said.

So, which is the best spot in Nevada? They note that, "While Las Vegas area courses often dominate travel plans, the state’s diverse terrain means you can also tee off among towering pines, flowing streams, serene waterfalls, and even below snow-capped mountain peaks." Their No. 1 pick is at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort, the Snow Mountain Course, located at 10325 Nu-Wav Kaiv Boulevard in Las Vegas. Located Just 25 minutes northwest of the popular Las Vegas Strip, this international golf destination offers three championship courses.

So, when and where did golf get its star? According to Historic U.K., "The game of golf officially became a sport when the Gentlemen Golfers of Leith formed the first club in 1744 and set up an annual competition with silverware prizes. The rules for this new competition were drafted by Duncan Forbes."