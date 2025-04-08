Looking For A Job? What Not To Put On Your Resume Anymore

ContestsEvents
Looking for a job? The job market is very tough these days. And the way you apply for a job is vastly different than it was not so long ago….

Carla Rea
Teera Konaken via Getty Images Plus

Looking for a job? The job market is very tough these days. And the way you apply for a job is vastly different than it was not so long ago.

Gone are the days of in-person interviews - at least a first one. That almost never happens anymore. Unless the resume and application scanner sees the words, and terms, it likes.

Career consultant have a little advice, on things that should NOT be on your résumé in 2025. They're either too old-school, or never should have been on there in the first place. Including any of these can now lower your chances of landing an interview.

1. Your salary, or salary requirements. Career consultants say to worry about that once you get an interview. Listing it on your résumé probably won't do you any good. (Seems like this could also work against you, or a potential employer, but what do I know?)

2. "References available upon request." Leave it out. You're wasting real estate, and their time. They know you'll give them references if they ask.

3. Bright colors or graphics. Big companies now use software to screen résumés and search for keywords. And it doesn't always recognize graphics. So what looks good to a human might not look good to a robot.

4. The full URL for your LinkedIn page. Just hyperlink it. They're most likely looking at your résumé on a computer at this point, and not printing it out.

5. Your full home address. Your city and state are plenty. No one needs to be able to check your place out on Google Maps.

6. The same word over and over. "Managed" is a word people use too much.  Like, "Managed a team of employees," followed by "Managed multiple budgets."  Mix it up with words like "led," "directed," and "supervised."

7. A third page. No one's résumé should be three pages long. Two is fine if you've worked five or more jobs, or have 10-plus years of experience. But three pages means you're probably including stuff that isn't all that relevant.

The Things You Should Have On Your Resume

1. Include a short summary. SHORT. Think back to the early days of Twitter when you had 140 characters to get your point across. That is what people are looking for when you write a summary these days. Long paragraphs won't hold your reader's attention.

2. List the experience that is relevant to the job you are applying for, on your resume. It's great that you know how to ride a unicycle, but if you're applying for a position as finance manager, it probably won't matter. But - maybe ride it to the interview. Kidding! Or, am I?

3. Add anchoring statements. For each company listed on your resume, add a one-sentence description of what the business does. If you worked for Dunder Mifflin, a recruiter might not know who they are, or what they do. So add, 'Dunder Mifflin is a paper company and office supply wholesaler, in Scranton PA.'

Job hunting is tough these days, so I hope this helps, and I wish you luck. You got this!

