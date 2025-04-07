Who was the teacher that influenced your life - did you have one? I sure did, and over half of Americans say they also had a teacher who changed their life.

There are a lot of great teachers out there making a difference. Experts say it's most likely to happen in high school. But for many, it's much younger. For me, it was fifth grade.

Fifth Grade Teacher Influenced My Life

The teacher that influenced my life in a huge way, was Mrs. Sohrt (pronounced Sort). She was my fifth grade teacher at Mt. Rose Elementary School, in Reno. That might seem early, but she literally made me the comedian and radio host I am today.

We were all given the assignment of giving a speech. My fellow fifth graders were terrified. To the point of tears, and feigning illness on speech day. Me? I was thrilled! I couldn't understand why no one would want to get up in front of the class, and talk.

My brothers were fans of old Marx Brothers movies, so I had seen a few (at my ripe old age of 10), and knew a lot of their funny lines. So I talked about their humor, and their quips, and one-liners.

I outlined my index cards, and was all ready to go. Turned out I really didn't even use my cards, because I already knew my subject very well - which I was told is key to a good speech, or talk.

I got an A. But even better, I had a blast entertaining my classmates - and I KNEW this was for me! I even offered to do my classmates speeches for them, which would have defeated the purpose, but I felt bad because many of them cried, and were so nervous.

I learned at a very young age, that this is a very real fear for many people. Mrs. Sohrt was very compassionate, and just told them to "try." And if they couldn't do it, it was ok.

She told me I "commanded" the room. I really didn't know quite what she meant, but it seemed like a good thing.

A Thank You To My Teacher

I mentioned Mrs. Sohrt in an interview I did when I went back to work at Catch A Rising Star Comedy Club in Reno, many years later. She read the interview in the paper that week, and came to see me perform.

She brought ME roses, and was so flattered that I had mentioned what she did for me in my young life. She truly had a profound impact on me.

I was saddened to find out that Mrs. (Barbetta) Sohrt passed away a few years ago, in 2021. I would like to have thanked her again.

While at Mount Rose Elementary School for almost 25 years, she was part of the group that successfully saved, what is Reno's oldest historical school, from being torn down. She was a lifelong member of ADK Women's Educator Association and served as state president more than once. She finished her career as Washoe County School District Energy and Science Coordinator.

Later, she focused on her lifelong passions of science and aerospace education. She became actively involved in Civil Air Patrol, and promoted several youth oriented aviation programs. As an invited guest, she attended the first United States space shuttle Columbia landing in 1981.