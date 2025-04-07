ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Who Was The Teacher That Influenced Your Life

Who was the teacher that influenced your life – did you have one? I sure did, and over half of Americans say they also had a teacher who changed their…

Carla Rea
Who Was The Teacher That Influenced Your Life

Who Was The Teacher That Influenced Your Life

Raul_Mellado via Getty Images

Who was the teacher that influenced your life - did you have one? I sure did, and over half of Americans say they also had a teacher who changed their life.

There are a lot of great teachers out there making a difference. Experts say it's most likely to happen in high school. But for many, it's much younger. For me, it was fifth grade.

Fifth Grade Teacher Influenced My Life

The teacher that influenced my life in a huge way, was Mrs. Sohrt (pronounced Sort). She was my fifth grade teacher at Mt. Rose Elementary School, in Reno. That might seem early, but she literally made me the comedian and radio host I am today.

We were all given the assignment of giving a speech. My fellow fifth graders were terrified. To the point of tears, and feigning illness on speech day. Me? I was thrilled! I couldn't understand why no one would want to get up in front of the class, and talk.

My brothers were fans of old Marx Brothers movies, so I had seen a few (at my ripe old age of 10), and knew a lot of their funny lines. So I talked about their humor, and their quips, and one-liners.

I outlined my index cards, and was all ready to go. Turned out I really didn't even use my cards, because I already knew my subject very well - which I was told is key to a good speech, or talk.

I got an A. But even better, I had a blast entertaining my classmates - and I KNEW this was for me! I even offered to do my classmates speeches for them, which would have defeated the purpose, but I felt bad because many of them cried, and were so nervous.

I learned at a very young age, that this is a very real fear for many people. Mrs. Sohrt was very compassionate, and just told them to "try." And if they couldn't do it, it was ok.

She told me I "commanded" the room. I really didn't know quite what she meant, but it seemed like a good thing.

A Thank You To My Teacher

I mentioned Mrs. Sohrt in an interview I did when I went back to work at Catch A Rising Star Comedy Club in Reno, many years later. She read the interview in the paper that week, and came to see me perform.

She brought ME roses, and was so flattered that I had mentioned what she did for me in my young life. She truly had a profound impact on me.

I was saddened to find out that Mrs. (Barbetta) Sohrt passed away a few years ago, in 2021. I would like to have thanked her again.

While at  Mount Rose Elementary School for almost 25 years, she was part of the group that successfully saved, what is Reno's oldest historical school, from being torn down. She was a lifelong member of ADK Women's Educator Association and served as state president more than once. She finished her career as Washoe County School District Energy and Science Coordinator.

Later, she focused on her lifelong passions of science and aerospace education. She became actively involved in Civil Air Patrol, and promoted several youth oriented aviation programs. As an invited guest, she attended the first United States space shuttle Columbia landing in 1981.

I will never forget Mrs. Sohrt, and will forever be grateful to her for the comedy career I pursued - that I have loved working at for decades.

TeacherTeachers
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
Related Stories
Las Vegas Buffet Says So Long After 30 Years
96.3 KKLZLas Vegas Buffet Says So Long After 30 YearsCarla Rea
A couple in Idaho has to stayed covered up while camping.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowIdaho Signs Bill Saying Both Men And Women Cover UpMike O'Brian
Normal or Nope...using mustard on French fries.
Mike & Carla Morning ShowNormal Or Nope: Mustard On French FriesMike O'Brian
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect