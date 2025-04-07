Nevada Ballet Theatre’s Peter Pan At The Smith Center

This month, Southern Nevada residents can experience one of their favorite children's stories through the art of ballet. As the Nevada Ballet Theatre brings Peter Pan to the Smith Center for the 2025 season. This world premiere production of Trey McIntyre’s acclaimed show will start in our very own performing arts center. Giving Southern Nevada locals a first glimpse of the masterpiece on stage.

The School of Nevada Ballet Theatre is the premier ballet training and dance center in the Las Vegas Valley. Founded in 1979, the school offers classes of various dance disciplines to students ages 18 months to adult. The center also participates outside the classroom in our local community. With events like Kids Night Out At The Ballet, Dance Discovery Camps and performances in our local schools.

Nevada Ballet Theatre's Peter Pan

Not only is the school of Nevada Ballet Theatre known for producing extraordinary talent in their classrooms. The center is also renowned for their performances on the stage. For over four decades, the Nevada Ballet Theatre's production of the Nutcracker has been a favorite holiday tradition for Nevada residents. The beloved show is back this year on Saturday, December 14 and runs through Friday, December 27.

This month, Nevada Ballet Theatre's Peter Pan will premiere at the Smith Center's Reynolds Hall. Performances will be on various dates from Saturday, April 14 through Sunday, April 27, 2025. The show will take audience members on an unforgettable journey to Neverland. With newly-designed sets and costumes by renowned artist Emma Bailey and choreography by Trey McIntyre.

Tickets for Nevada Ballet Theatre's Peter Pan begin at $41 for a balcony seats for the matinee performance. Tickets are available at TheSmithCenter.com. For information about classes through the Nevada Ballet Theatre, visit NevadaBallet.org. As a courtesy to other patrons, this performance is only for those over the age of five.