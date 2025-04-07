ContestsEvents
Circa Casino Owner Gives $100K to Help Youth Hockey Grow in Nevada

Jennifer Eggleston
Female ice hockey player skating during a game
bigjohn36 via Getty Images

Las Vegas casino boss Derek Stevens donated $100,000 to boost the Lil' Knights youth hockey program. His yearly gifts now add up to $800,000 since he started giving eight years ago.

"Derek's generosity has truly been transformative for kids pursuing hockey in Southern Nevada," said Darren Eliot, Vegas Golden Knights Senior Vice President of Hockey Programming and Facility Operations, to News 3 Las Vegas.

"Supporting the Lil' Knights youth hockey program has been an honor. I can't wait to see the sport's continued growth throughout our community," Stevens said.

Since the Golden Knights started playing in 2016, hockey has taken off in Nevada. The number of players has jumped 452%. The biggest change? Kids under 8 - their numbers shot up 700%.

Through the Lil' Knights Cross-Ice Program, young players master hockey step by step. Weekly sessions teach them how to skate, handle the puck, pass, and shoot.

The schedule keeps things simple: one practice and one 4-on-4 game each week. To make it easier for the little ones, games happen on half a rink. 

Kids can practice at three places: 

  • City National Arena
  • America First Center
  • Hylo Park Ice Arena

At T-Mobile Arena, during a break in the Winnipeg match, the Vegas Golden Knights took time to thank Stevens. The special moment came during the Mites at Knight event.

HockeyLas VegasSportsYouth Sports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
