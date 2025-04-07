2025 Las Vegas Celtic Festival & Highland Games

Drummers Tiki King and Turk Eberhardt, bagpiper Aaron Shaw and drummer CJ Henderson of Wicked Tinkers perform during Rock in Rio USA at the MGM Resorts Festival Grounds on May 16, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The annual Celtic festival and Highland Games is back in Las Vegas and tickets are going fast. The festival, founded by the Las Vegas Celtic Society, is in its 21st year of celebrating Celtic heritage in Southern Nevada.

With everything from music to sports, there's something at the festival for the entire family. Guests will see Highland dances, hear bagpipes, and watch some exciting competition. And, of course, there will be plenty of food and drink to enjoy throughout the day.

Celtic Festival And Highland Games Entertainment

This year's performers are favorites in the Las Vegas Celtic community. Music performed on the Hennessey's Las Vegas Main Stage will include Wicked Tinkers. The trio, which includes Aaron Shaw, CJ Henderson and Tiki King, has played all over the country. Their resume includes Highland Games and Irish-Scottish festivals in Texas, Oklahome, California and Washington.

Also on the bill for this year's Celtic Festival And Highland Games is The Ploughboys. The Los Angeles-based group has played at several California festivals, as well as the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival in Las Vegas. They have a weekly residency at the Tam O'Shanter in Los Angeles and will be kicking off the Highland Games with their high-energy performance.

No Celtic celebration would be complete in Las Vegas without Killian's Angels. The all-female band was named a "Must See Band" in Pauline Frommer's 2008 Las Vegas Travel Guide. They have played in many Las Vegas events, including the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival, International Food and Folklife Festival and the Son’s of Erin St. Patrick’s Day Festival.

If Bagpipe Rock is your jam, check out John McLean Allan. Also on this year's list of musicians, Allan moved from Scotland to pursue his music career in Los Angeles. Since then, he has performed with many famous groups, including The Tonight Show Band. And has appeared in numerous movies and television shows. Including The West Wing, Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Million Dollar Baby.

Competitions, Vendors & Tickets

The 2025 Celtic Festival And Highland Games will also have a Piping & Drumming competition. Many Pipe and Drum Bands from Nevada and the surrounding areas will be participating. Various clans have signed up for the festival this year and will be present to show their Celtic pride. Vendors will give guests the opportunity to shop for food, clothing, gift and others goods.

The 2025 Celtic Festival And Highland Games will be at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Saturday, April 12 and Sunday, April 13, 2025. Hours for both days will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for kids age 6-17. Children five and under are free. Discounted tickets for military members and seniors are $15. Tickets are available through the Las Vegas Celtic Society.