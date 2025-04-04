ContestsEvents
Southern Nevada Water Authority Launches $3.99 Monthly Water Leak Protection Plan

Jennifer Eggleston
Heavy storm rain create water flow from edge of ceiling and dirty stain on wall. Water leaking from top ceiling as droplets and flow in old house
JadeThaiCatwalk via Getty Images

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has launched a new water leak protection program to help local homeowners manage the high cost of unexpected water line repairs. Priced at $3.99 per month, the plan covers up to $10,000 in repairs and is being offered free for the first year to the initial 50,000 customers who enroll. As of March 2025, approximately 2,000 to 3,000 customers have already signed up, with more joining daily, according to Bronson Mack from the Southern Nevada Water District.

The initiative comes as around 40,000 homes in the Las Vegas Valley are considered at risk for hidden water leaks — many of which can lead to significant expenses. “My residence from 1986 — so we're talking 30 years old — the main line went out, and of course, it was on my side,” Henderson resident Sara Collett previously told Geneva Zoltek. “They had to cut the cement, and then they had to dig it all out. It was probably less than 30 feet, and it was about $8,000.”

To raise awareness, the Water Authority is promoting the program through direct mail, social media, utility bills, and its website. Homeowners are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer before filling the initial 50,000 free enrollments. With the potential for costly repairs and wasted water, this program offers peace of mind and financial relief to those who need it most.

