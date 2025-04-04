Clark County Gives Green Light to Oakland Athletics’ Las Vegas Stadium Plans

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Fans wait to enter the stadium before the Oakland Athletics play the Texas Rangers at the Oakland Coliseum on September 26, 2024 in Oakland, California. This is the final game to be played by the Oakland Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum as the team will move temporarily to Sacramento before the opening of their ballpark in Las Vegas.

The Athletics are one step closer to calling Las Vegas home. On Apr. 2, Clark County commissioners officially approved the zoning permits for the team's new ballpark, clearing the way for construction to begin later this year.

“Today we got approval that we can now start pulling permits, that we can now start working toward the actual construction and erection of this building,” said A's President Marc Badain. “Obviously, a big step, but a lot of the work has been done over the last few years, and I got to join in the last month.”

The new stadium will rise on approximately nine acres at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel and Casino, right in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. It will feature 30,000 fixed seats and have the capacity to accommodate up to 33,000 spectators. A parking garage is planned for the southeast corner of the site, with space reserved for a future casino-resort development that would further energize the area.

Backers like leaders of trade unions and representatives of the Athletics had argued for the stadium before the vote, claiming it could help the economy, create jobs and attract tourism. With that approval in hand, the team is now aiming to finish in time for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.