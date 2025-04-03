ContestsEvents
The Grand In Your Hand Cash Contest!

How does WINNING some extra cash sound? Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put “A Grand In Your Hand” in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest! The…

Slone Terranella
a grand in Your Hand Cash contest

How does WINNING some extra cash sound?

Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put "A Grand In Your Hand" in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest!

The winning begins Monday, April 7!

You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!

Here’s how it works:

Here's how it works:

 LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, noon and 2 PM for the winning KKLZ Cash Keywords.

 ENTER one of three ways:

1. Enter the KKLZ Cash Keyword online at 963KKLZ.com on this exact page

2. Enter through the FREE 96.3 KKLZ app

3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

Be sure to keep your phone handy and to ANSWER if the Beasley Banker calls! 

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number, and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call the winner four times before moving to another prospective winner.

*You’ll have until 15 minutes past the hour to enter the keyword for your chance to win $1,000 each time the KKLZ Cash Keyword is announced.

Need cash fast? While you're trying to win $1,000 on 96.3 KKLZ, Dollar Loan Center has your back with same-day signature loans! No collateral, no hassle—just the cash you need, when you need it. Play to win and visit donloancenter.com to get started today.

FOR FULL RULES AND CONTEST DETAILS, CLICK HERE

Slone TerranellaEditor
