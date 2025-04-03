New Le Café Central In Las Vegas Hosting Job Fair

The Chinatown neighborhood in Las Vegas has been constantly growing. With more and more restaurants that are inspired by places from all around the globe. The latest is a European cafe called Le Café Central. Set to open in Spring of this year, the new cafe is hosting a job fair this month. And they're looking for enthusiastic candidates to help bring their business to life.

Le Café Central Is Third Of Chain's Location

Le Café Central has already seen success in other parts of Southern Nevada. With locations in Henderson and Southern Highlands, the newest location will be the central-most in the Las Vegas Valley. The company's passion is bringing their customers the experience of being in a refined cafe in Europe. With offerings like handcrafted pastries as well as breakfast and lunch favorites.

Le Café Central is also offering something for the first time at their brand new location. A weekend dinner service that features and "Amuse Bar and Petites Plates". Featuring a curated selection of small bites inspired by the French Riviera. The cafe's restaurant partner and executive chef is two-time World Pastry Champion, Claude Escamilla. Who will bring his expertise to the cafe's collection of innovative desserts.

Job Fair Details

Le Café Central is looking to hire enthusiastic and talented people to fill various roles in the new location. Including barista, runner, dishwasher and cook positions. The event will give interested candidates the opportunity to learn more about available positions and meet the team. Candidates can bring their resume to the job fair, or email it to claude@lecafeduvegas.com.

The job fair will be on Monday, April 7, 2025 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the new cafe, located at 3616 Spring Mountain Road, Suite 101. For more information about the company, visit lacafeduvegas.com.