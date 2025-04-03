ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Man Uses Machete To Rob A Grocery Store

Machete yielding man robs a local North Carolina Grocery store, but what he stole isn’t what you think. He Pulled A Machete On Us A man from North Carolina, named…

Morty
Machete being held with two shot gun bullets.

XINGU NATIONAL PARK, BRAZIL – MAY 7: A close-up of a machete. Ecutia walks through a field during a hunt on May 7, 2013, in Kamayura, Brazil. Although the Kamayura tribe eats very little meat, they do hunt occasionally. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Shaw / Staff via Getty Images

Machete yielding man robs a local North Carolina Grocery store, but what he stole isn't what you think.

He Pulled A Machete On Us

A man from North Carolina, named Jeffrey Bradburn walked into a grocery store on Monday, not with a wallet but his weapon of choice...a machete.

You would think that if he had a weapon, he was trying to rob the place of their money. That was not the case here for Jeffrey. Jeffrey grabbed a cinnamon bun and some incense. When the store confronted Bradburn, he waved his machete.

The store called the police immediately. The police ended up tracking Jeffrey down. When he was caught, he was actually eating the cinnamon bun. Whether he used the weapon he had to cut the cinnamon bun is unknown.

What Happened To Jeffery Bradburn

The 33-year-old was taken into custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Local 21 News, Jeffrey is being held on a $50,000 bond.

crimeNorth CarolinaRobberyWeird News
MortyWriter
Morty is the Executive Producer of “The Mike And Carla Morning Show” on 96.3 KKLZ. He's been a part of the show and station for 5 years. Aside from producing the morning show, he has served as production director for over 20 years. Those commercials you hear between the music, he produced a lot of them for Las Vegas! He loves music, playing guitar, all things Vegas Golden Knights, the Steelers, and his English Bulldog, Squish! He will talk forever with you on any of these things! Morty writes about peculiar news stories and Las Vegas happenings.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: April 3
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: April 3
TikTok’s Final Countdown, Again: U.S. Shutdown Just Days Away
Human InterestTikTok’s Final Countdown, Again: U.S. Shutdown Just Days AwayKayla Morgan
What is ‘Subscription Creep’ and Why It Might Be the Reason Why You’re Losing Money
Human InterestWhat is ‘Subscription Creep’ and Why It Might Be the Reason Why You’re Losing Money96.3 KKLZ
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect