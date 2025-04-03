Man Uses Machete To Rob A Grocery Store
Machete yielding man robs a local North Carolina Grocery store, but what he stole isn't what you think.
He Pulled A Machete On Us
A man from North Carolina, named Jeffrey Bradburn walked into a grocery store on Monday, not with a wallet but his weapon of choice...a machete.
You would think that if he had a weapon, he was trying to rob the place of their money. That was not the case here for Jeffrey. Jeffrey grabbed a cinnamon bun and some incense. When the store confronted Bradburn, he waved his machete.
The store called the police immediately. The police ended up tracking Jeffrey down. When he was caught, he was actually eating the cinnamon bun. Whether he used the weapon he had to cut the cinnamon bun is unknown.
What Happened To Jeffery Bradburn
The 33-year-old was taken into custody and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was also charged with shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to Local 21 News, Jeffrey is being held on a $50,000 bond.