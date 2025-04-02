ContestsEvents
Las Vegas Buffet Says So Long After 30 Years

Las Vegas Buffets were once a staple of Vegas dining. But now another all you can eat option has shut off the heat lamps for good. Buffet At Luxor Las…

Carla Rea
Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Las Vegas Buffets were once a staple of Vegas dining. But now another all you can eat option has shut off the heat lamps for good.

Buffet At Luxor Las Vegas Says Goodbye

The Luxor is still probably one of the most affordable properties in Las Vegas. They also still had one of the last buffets in Las Vegas. But now, it is gone. The Buffet at Luxor has closed its doors, and put away the prime rib carving knives.

The last day of operations for The Buffet at Luxor was March 30.

MGM (owners of The Luxor) has not directly commented on the buffet closing, and as of now, there are no details about what will happen with the soon to be empty space.

Las Vegas Buffets Now Make Way For Food Halls

For more than 30 years, the Luxor’s buffet has been one of the Las Vegas Strip’s all-you-can-eat favorites. The closure of the buffet follows a popular new new trend in Las Vegas - food halls. Properties say they make far more money than buffets. And that's what it's all about, after all, right?

Those in the know say food halls are what consumers now prefer.

Enjoy The Las Few Las Vegas Buffets While You Can

With the Luxor buffet closing, there are eight buffets left in Las Vegas Strip casinos. MGM operated casinos are still home to half of those remaining buffets on the Strip. The off-Strip casinos that offer buffets include South Point, Rio and Palms.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, most casinos decided to eliminate buffets altogether, due to public health concerns, and changing consumer behaviors. Casino executives have long acknowledged that buffets lose money. and cost more money to operate than they bring in.

Say goodbye Las Vegas buffets, and hello to food halls.

BuffetFoodLuxor
Carla ReaWriter
Carla Rea is the morning show co-host on “The Mike and Carla Morning Show" on 96.3 KKLZ, in Las Vegas. She has been working with her partner and friend Mike O'Brian for the past 25 plus years. At KKLZ for 12 years. Carla Rea is a Gracie Award winner. She started out in talk radio, "when talk radio was still fun" Rea says. Prior to, and along with doing the morning show, Carla is also a comedian. You may have seen her on Conan O'Brien, Evening at The Improv, Showtime, or several comedy clubs across the country. Carla also worked as a light feature reporter at KSNV/NBC Las Vegas, going behind the scenes at various shows, and restaurants on the Las Vegas strip. As a content creator 96.3 KKLZ, Carla writes in a sarcastic, cheeky, unapologetic way on Las Vegas, movies, TV, celebrities, and this thing we call life.
