Las Vegas Buffet Says So Long After 30 Years

Las Vegas Buffets were once a staple of Vegas dining. But now another all you can eat option has shut off the heat lamps for good.

Buffet At Luxor Las Vegas Says Goodbye

The Luxor is still probably one of the most affordable properties in Las Vegas. They also still had one of the last buffets in Las Vegas. But now, it is gone. The Buffet at Luxor has closed its doors, and put away the prime rib carving knives.

The last day of operations for The Buffet at Luxor was March 30.

MGM (owners of The Luxor) has not directly commented on the buffet closing, and as of now, there are no details about what will happen with the soon to be empty space.

Las Vegas Buffets Now Make Way For Food Halls

For more than 30 years, the Luxor’s buffet has been one of the Las Vegas Strip’s all-you-can-eat favorites. The closure of the buffet follows a popular new new trend in Las Vegas - food halls. Properties say they make far more money than buffets. And that's what it's all about, after all, right?

Those in the know say food halls are what consumers now prefer.

Enjoy The Las Few Las Vegas Buffets While You Can

With the Luxor buffet closing, there are eight buffets left in Las Vegas Strip casinos. MGM operated casinos are still home to half of those remaining buffets on the Strip. The off-Strip casinos that offer buffets include South Point, Rio and Palms.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, most casinos decided to eliminate buffets altogether, due to public health concerns, and changing consumer behaviors. Casino executives have long acknowledged that buffets lose money. and cost more money to operate than they bring in.