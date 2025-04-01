UNLV Names Josh Pastner as Head Basketball Coach with $4.8M Contract

SYRACUSE, NY – FEBRUARY 28: Head coach Josh Pastner of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets makes a callout against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at JMA Wireless Dome on February 28, 2023 in Syracuse, New York.

Josh Pastner was officially introduced as UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball head coach on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center, and a new era begins for a storied program hoping to reassert itself on a national level. Pastner, who signed a five-year, $4.8 million contract, brings a wealth of experience and a bold vision to a team that has not made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013 or reached the Sweet 16 since 2007.

"This has always been a dream job for me, and I fully recognize the significance of UNLV in the landscape of college basketball," Pastner said in a statement. "The program holds great importance for both the Las Vegas community and the region, and I am eager to unite Rebel Nation with the goal of restoring the program to national prominence."

Pastner went on to be the head coach at Georgia Tech from 2016 to 2023, taking the Yellow Jackets to an ACC Tournament victory and to the NCAA Tournament in 2021. Before that, he led Memphis to four N.C.A.A. Tournament appearances and two conference titles from 2009 to 2016. Known for his energetic coaching style and strong recruiting ties, Pastner also worked as a college basketball analyst for ESPN.

In his opening remarks, Pastner referred to UNLV as a “sleeping giant” in college basketball and quickly underscored the immediacy of winning. There was plenty to improve upon, he said, the standards must rise, the team's effort be raised, and the program restored to national prominence. His message clearly struck a chord with fans wanting to see UNLV back to its old prominence.