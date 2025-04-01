UMC Las Vegas Introduces Advanced da Vinci 5 Surgical Robot, First in City

“This cutting-edge technology is a game-changer for our surgical team, enabling us to enhance patient outcomes significantly,” said Armando Castro-Tie, MD, senior vice president and regional ambulatory physician executive in the Eastern Region, system vice chair for the surgery service line and chair of the department of surgery at SSUH. “With the da Vinci 5, we can perform complex procedures with greater precision and control, resulting in reduced trauma to the body, shorter hospital stays, minimized blood loss, and less post-operative pain and discomfort.”



The da Vinci 5 builds on UMC's previous experience with the da Vinci Xi Surgical System and includes advanced features like force feedback. It enables surgeons to track tissue pressure and avoid sensitive structures such as blood vessels. These advances together mean shorter recovery times, less exposure to anesthesia, and more efficient operations.



Mason Van Houweling, the CEO, said that the technology improves surgical outcomes and enhances team efficiency. Real-time broadcasting screens in the operating room keep the entire team informed, strengthening collaboration during procedures.



Chief of Anesthesia Dr. Anderson Hu explained that shorter surgical durations mean a shorter time under anesthesia, resulting in faster recovery for patients. Dr. Flores said that UMC's commitment to bringing world-class technology home means patients don't have to leave the state to receive cutting-edge care.



The system has already made a significant impact. Robotic surgeries at UMC have doubled since the technology's implementation, with continued growth expectations. The da Vinci 5's minimally invasive capabilities are likely to prove beneficial in major disciplines like urology, gynecology, and thoracic surgery and provide Southern Nevadans access to world-class surgical care near home.