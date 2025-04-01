The Critical First Five Years: Supporting Early Childhood Development with First 5 Nevada

The first five years of a child’s life are filled with laughter, learning, and growth—but they’re also the most crucial for brain development. Research shows that early experiences shape a child’s future in education, health, and overall well-being. That’s why organizations like First 5 Nevada are dedicated to supporting families during these formative years.

On a recent episode of Talking Solutions, Denise Tanata, Early Childhood Comprehensive Systems Advisor for The Children’s Cabinet, joined us to discuss the vital role of First 5 Nevada and their upcoming Early Childhood Screening and Connections Event.

This free event provides families with young children access to developmental screenings and essential resources. Many parents may not realize the importance of early screenings, which can identify potential developmental delays and ensure children receive the support they need to thrive.

Denise highlighted the mission of First 5 Nevada, which is celebrating its first anniversary this year. The initiative focuses on increasing awareness about early childhood development, empowering parents, and connecting families with vital programs. She also emphasized the importance of parent involvement, noting that families can take an active role through the First 5 Nevada Family Leadership Council.

For families who may feel overwhelmed, Denise encouraged them to take small steps—whether that means attending a screening event, exploring resources, or simply learning more about childhood development.

If you’re a parent, caregiver, or community member invested in Nevada’s future, don’t miss the Early Childhood Screening and Connections Event. For details and registration, visit First5Nevada.org.