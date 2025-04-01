New College Basketball Crown Tournament Kicks Off in Las Vegas with $500,000 NIL Prize Pool

The inaugural College Basketball Crown tournament will be held in Las Vegas from Mar. 31 to Apr. 6. It will bring together 16 teams from seven conferences in a single-elimination format. Organized by FOX Sports and AEG, the event will be held at two iconic venues — MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena — with all games broadcast on FOX and FS1. The winner of the tournament will win a cash prize of $300,000, adding further stakes to an already tension-filled field.

Programs include Arizona State, Boise State, Butler, Cincinnati, Colorado, DePaul, George Washington, Georgetown, Nebraska, Oregon State, Tulane, UCF, USC, Utah, Villanova and Washington State. These teams represent the Big 12, Big Ten, Big East, WCC, Mountain West, A-10, and AAC. Big 12 schools include Arizona State, Cincinnati, UCF, Utah, and Colorado. Nebraska and USC will represent the Big Ten, while Washington State and Oregon State come from the WCC. The Big East Conference includes Georgetown, Villanova, DePaul, and Butler. Boise State hails from the Mountain West, George Washington from the A-10, and Tulane from the AAC.

FOX Sports analysts John Fanta and Michael Cohen have weighed in with early predictions, both selecting Boise State to win the championship. Their projected semifinalists include Boise State and USC, setting the stage for a competitive finale.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg emphasized the cultural importance of postseason opportunities. “Any time you have a chance to compete for a championship, there definitely is a benefit for your program,” Hoiberg told FOX Sports. “Our guys were unanimous about going out and playing, and that is a good sign for everything you have going with the culture of your program when your guys want to keep playing together and compete.”