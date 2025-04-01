Henderson’s $32M Fiesta Casino Site Plans Hit Snag as Developer Talks Fall Through

Henderson, Nevada officials said Friday that talks with the Woodbury Corporation over the redevelopment of the site of the old Fiesta Henderson casino have officially concluded without an accord. The Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) that was entered into by the parties has expired, releasing both from any further obligations with respect to the project.

“Despite best efforts and good-faith discussions over the past several months, the two parties have been unable to come to a definitive agreement regarding the future development, purchase, and use of the property,” wrote the city of Henderson in a project review. “Both parties are now fully released from any further obligations under its [ENA] terms. The City and RDA [Redevelopment Agency] appreciate the collaborative efforts with Woodbury Corporation throughout this process.”

The site, purchased by the city for over $30 million, has remained vacant since the Fiesta Henderson casino closed in July 2022 and was demolished that September, with only the parking structure still standing. Residents have expressed frustration about the site's vacant state, with locals, including Darcel Lang, saying they were disappointed and hoped for redevelopment.



Even with negotiations on hold, city leaders say they are still focused on plans for a tournament sports facility with an attached hotel. A Vision Document released in January 2024 shows the need for a “destination” space, and community and resident feedback indicated arts and cultural venues and family-oriented entertainment ranked highest in priorities. The top concept among residents and other local stakeholders was for that tournament sports facility and hospitality combined with year-round family attractions.



The city is moving forward with the fieldhouse project within the framework of the broken agreement, though it is clear now that the city will be independent of the future hotel partner development through a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process. Conversations are also ongoing to find an operator for the proposed fieldhouse.



No definitive construction timeline has been disclosed, though city leaders reiterated their commitment to realizing the community's vision and expressed hope for a restart sometime soon.