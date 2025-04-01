Clark County Plans Two-Week Overnight Ramp Closures for $10.3M Beltway Safety Project

Overnight ramp closures will begin Thursday on the Clark County 215 Beltway, running between Jones Boulevard and Revere Street. According to Clark County Public Works, the closures will occur nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and will continue through April 9. The closures are part of the CC-215 Miscellaneous Soundwalls Project, a project to improve the road's safety and infrastructure.

To correct the problem, the project at several major exit ramps, including Jones Boulevard, Decatur Boulevard, Revere Street, North 5th Street, Losse Road, Pecos Road, and Lamb Boulevard, installed enhanced wrong-way signage. The improvements are intended to reduce wrong-way driving on the busy corridor, which serves many commuters and recreational traffic in the area.

Officials have said that access to nearby businesses and residential properties will remain open during closures. Motorists are advised to plan alternate routes and allow additional travel time to account for potential delays.