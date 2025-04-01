Clark County Completes $50 Million Jones Boulevard Extension Project

“After years of anticipation, I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” said Commissioner Jones. The initiative broke ground in December 2023 as years of community calls for improved roadway connectivity materialized.



This new link bridges a critical gap in the area's infrastructure, which will help traffic flow and allow easier access for residents and local businesses. The upgrades include a bridge over the railroad tracks, updated traffic signals, new sidewalks, and new updated street lighting for safety and access to improve the project.



Local leaders say it will benefit the daily commuter and support future growth and economic activity for the region. The completed corridor, offering a more direct and efficient route through the southwest valley, is expected to remain a vital link for years to come.