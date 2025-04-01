Beatles Biopic Series Cast Officially Revealed

It's finally official: The cast for the upcoming Beatles biopic series has been revealed.



At Sony's CinemaCon event last night (March 31), director Sam Mendes announced the cast, who were also in attendance. The cast includes Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Paul Mescal and Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison.



As for when fans can expect the epic four-part biopic series, Sony confirmed it will open in theaters in April 2028.



The Beatles biopic series was first announced in June 2024.



Per TheBeatles.com, the biopic movie series will be broken up into four separate feature films. Each film will tell the story of the legendary band from the perspective of each member.

The series is the first time Apple Corps Ltd., The Beatles and their families/estates have agreed to such a project. This project has also acquired music rights permissions. The concept of this series was thought of by Mendes, who will be helming all four films in a joint venture with Sony Pictures Entertainment and Neal Street Productions.