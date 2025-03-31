The Grand In Your Hand Cash Contest!

How does WINNING some extra cash sound?

Well, 96.3 KKLZ is giving you a chance to put "A Grand In Your Hand" in this Beasley Media Group Multi-market contest!

The winning begins Monday, April 7!

You’ll have five chances to win $1,000 each weekday!

Here’s how it works:

Here’s how it works:

LISTEN at the top of the hour at 5 AM, 7 AM, 9 AM, noon and 2 PM for the winning KKLZ Cash Keywords.

ENTER one of three ways:

1. Enter the KKLZ Cash Keyword online at 963KKLZ.com on this exact page

2. Enter through the FREE 96.3 KKLZ app

3. Or, TEXT the keyword to the short-code phone number 4-5-9-1-1 (NOTE: This is not the studio text line.)

Be sure to keep your phone handy and to ANSWER if the Beasley Banker calls!

NOTE: The call will be coming from an unknown number, and it could be an out-of-market area code in this multi-market cash contest. We will attempt to call the winner four times before moving to another prospective winner.